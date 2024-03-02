Shivraj Singh Chauhan To Contest From Vidisha

Lok Sabha Polls 2024: The BJP announces Shivraj Singh Chauhan as Lok Sabha candidate from Vidisha. Check out the details here.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Shivraj Singh Chouhan with PM Modi (ANI)

Lok Sabha Polls 2024: The BJP has announced its nationwide list and among all others, the name that has attracted the most attention is Shivraj Singh Chauhan, who has been given a Lok Sabha seat from Vidhisa. Also, Jyotiraditya Scindia has been given the responsibility to contest from Guna. Notably, Jyotiraditya Scindia lost the Lok Sabha elections in 2023 in Guna, after which he joined the BJP.

BJP Announces All India Candidate List

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday announced its first list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. In a media briefing, BJP leader Vinod Tawde announced the names of 195 candidates contesting the 2024 Parliamentary elections.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the most high-profile name featured in the first list of the BJP for Parliamentary elections. PM Modi will seek re-election to Lok Sabha from the Varanasi constituency in Uttar Pradesh. He has been contesting from there since 2014.

On the list of 195 nominees, two former chief ministers and Lok Sabha Speaker have been included. A total of 34 Union Ministers and Ministers of States will be fielded again in the Lok Sabha polls. The party finalised the names of candidates during the BJP’s Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting chaired by PM Modi.

Out of 195 nominees, the BJP’s pick for seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi took everyone by surprise. Manoj Tiwari is the only BJP MP from Delhi to get a party ticket to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Barring him, all other existing Parliamentarians including Meenakshi Lekhi, Ramesh Bidhuri, Parvesh Singh Verma and others, have failed to get party tickets.

Actively associated with the BJP since his youth, Union minister Mansukh Mandaviya will be fighting the Lok Sabha elections for the first time after being a Rajya Sabha member for two terms. He has been fielded from Porbandar in Gujarat, according to the BJP’s first list of candidates released on Saturday.

Known as “Green MP” for his penchant for cycling to Parliament, Mandaviya, 51, has been steadily rising through the party ranks. He currently heads the ministries of health and chemicals and fertilizers.

He was entrusted with the most important health portfolio in the middle of 2021 when the nation was battling the COVID-19 crisis. He replaced Harsh Vardhan, who was dropped from the Council of Ministers as part of a reshuffle.

(With inputs from agencies)







