Lok Sabha Polls: BJP Begins Mega 15-Day Manifesto Drive With 6,000 Suggestion Boxes, 500 LED Vans To Solicit Feedback

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party president J.P. Nadda flagged off ‘Viksit Bharat, Modi ki Guarantee’ video vans at the BJP’s national headquarters in New Delhi, which will be travelling across the country seeking suggestions for the BJP’s manifesto for the Lok Sabha election. The saffron party has made elaborate pan-India arrangements to understand what people want so that the inputs can not only find a place in its manifesto but the Lok Sabha campaign too can be run accordingly. The party has decided to seek more than one crore suggestions for its manifesto through 6,000 boxes that will be placed in different parts of India.

In his address, Nadda said the vans will gather suggestions from the people for the party’s ‘sankalp patra’ (manifesto) and asserted that ensuring citizens’ participation in the democratic process is the BJP’s vision. These vans will highlight the work done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his vision for making India a developed country, he added.

“Through these video vans, BJP has decided to apprise the people of the work done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the progress of the country and the work being done in this ‘Amrit Kaal’ to make India a developed country,” Nadda said.

The BJP has rolled out 500 LED vans for its election campaign. There will be a whopping 37 launch programmes on February 27-28 in all states by chief ministers, deputy CMs, and state BJP presidents.

He said these vans will travel through every Lok Sabha constituency and that the party expects to receive nearly one crore suggestions by March 15 for incorporating them into its promises to the people.

The BJP chief said work for the preparation of the party’s manifesto for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls is in progress and launched a number, 90909-02024, appealing to the people to give a missed call on it and submit their suggestions for the party’s manifesto.

People can also submit their suggestions at NAMO app, he said, adding that “all public inputs will contribute to the ‘sankalp patra’, shaping the party’s vision for a developed nation”. The ‘sankalp patra’ will help the country take a big leap to become developed by 2047, he said.

“The aspirations of ‘Viksit Bharat’, ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ and ‘Vishwamitra Bharat’, which seemed unimaginable in 2014, are now becoming a reality under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. India is poised to take significant strides towards ‘Viksit Bharat’ during the Amrit Kaal,” Nadda said.

The BJP has expressed confidence for retaining power under Modi’s leadership for a third straight term and has set a target of winning 370 seats in the elections, expected in April-May, to the 543-member Lok Sabha.

From February 27 to March 15, the BJP will mount the second leg of the campaign where the party will organise what it calls the Viksit Bharat Cohort Milans and Samvad in 125 prominent places of the country. Cohorts will include people from various walks of life — Anganwadi employees, national award winners, jewellers, NGO members, journalists, artists, retired army jawans, and even pujaris.