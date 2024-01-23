Multiple Credit Card Options Catering to Diverse Needs – Apply on Bajaj Markets

Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, holds an extensive selection of over 30 meticulously designed credit cards in collaboration with distinguished credit card issuers. Each card is thoughtfully tailored to address diverse lifestyle requirements, spanning categories encompassing rewards, travel, and lifestyle.

Explore 30+ credit card options on Bajaj Markets

Key Attributes:

Diversified Categories: Delve into meticulously categorised credit cards, purposefully crafted to align with individual preferences.

Lucrative Advantages: Get accelerated reward points, cashback privileges, welcome benefits, vouchers, fuel surcharge waivers, and exclusive lounge access.

Efficient Application Process: The application process is not only quick but also entirely paperless, reflecting a commitment to bringing efficiency to the process. Prospective applicants can effortlessly complete the procedure within a few minutes.

Additional Perks:

EMI Conversion: One can convert large purchases into EMIs

Boost CIBIL Score: Timely payments enhance one’s credit history

Fuel Surcharge Waiver: Individuals can get a waiver on fuel spends

Welcome Offers: Bonus points, vouchers, and discounts on application

Cashback Benefits: One can enjoy cashback on various purchases

Lifestyle & Travel Benefits: Individuals can access exclusive offers and travel perks

Add-on Cards: These extend benefits to family members

Bajaj Markets offers diverse financial options that are meticulously crafted to meet the nuanced needs of the customer. Moreover, one can apply for credit cards online on the Bajaj Markets app or website through a paperless process that requires just a few minutes. Beyond the array of credit cards, Bajaj Markets also offers loans, pocket insurance, investments, and insurance products that can redefine one’s financial journey.

About Bajaj Markets

Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv and one of the fastest-growing fintech companies in India, is a digital marketplace that offers multiple financial products across all categories – Loans, Cards, Insurance, Investments, Payments, Pocket Insurance, and VAS. Bajaj Markets has partnered with trusted financial brands to offer “India ka Financial Supermarket”. A one-stop destination where its customers can explore a host of products that can help them achieve their financial life goals. Having started its journey as a fintech, Bajaj Markets has since then built a very strong business as a techfin. It offers a wide gamut of Digital Technology Services which span across Digital Applications, Enterprise Solutions, Data Engineering, Business Analytics, Quality Engineering, and Cloud Services.

Visit the Bajaj Markets website or download the Bajaj Markets’ app from the Play Store or App Store to experience “India ka Financial Supermarket“.