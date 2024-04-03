Home

News

Mumbai-Pune Expressway: Traffic Disruption Likely On These Dates | Check Timing, Alternative Routes

Traffic flow in both directions (light and heavy vehicles) will come to a halt on the expressway to ensure the smooth installation of the gantry.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

The new toll in Mumbai-Pune Expressway will be Rs 320 for four-wheelers like cars and jeeps instead of the current Rs 270. (File Photo)

Mumbai: Mumbaikars travelling on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on April 3 and 4 might have to witness a brief traffic disruption from 12 PM to 2 PM. According to a Pune Pulse report, the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) has set the installation of a gantry at the 93/900 kilometer mark on the expressway, facilitated by the Highway Traffic Management System on both the Pune and Mumbai lanes.

Traffic flow in both directions (light and heavy vehicles) will come to a halt on the expressway to ensure the smooth installation of the gantry. Those who are travelling on two-wheelers are asked to consider alternative routes during this period.

Mumbai-Pune Expressway Traffic Disruption:

Traffic flow in both directions of the expressway will come to a halt on the expressway to ensure the smooth installation of the gantry.

Motorists are asked to consider alternative routes during this period.

All vehicle types will be rerouted via the Kiwale bridge through the Old Pune Mumbai Highway.

Vehicles traveling from Mumbai to Pune will be redirected to Kusgaon toll naka 55.000 kms (Lonavala exit) towards the Old Pune Mumbai Highway, heading to Pune.

For those heading from Pune to Mumbai in light vehicles, the recommended detour is through the Mumbai canal and National Highway no. 48, following the good old Pune-Mumbai route.

These diversions have been put in place to ensure the safety and efficiency of the gantry installation process.







