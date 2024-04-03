PM Modi Asks Booth Heads To Reach Out To 1st-Time Voters; Talk About Misdeeds Of Previous Regimes

PM Modi interacted with BJP workers through the NaMo app at 22,648 booths and assigned them tasks to strengthen the support of the BJP in the coming Lok Sabha Elections in 2024.

लोकसभा चुनाव 2024 से पहले प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी (PM Modi) की रैली और जनसभाओं का दौर जारी है.



New Delhi: In a move towards securing the votes of first-time voters, PM Modi has asked BJP booth heads to reach out to the new voters and tell them about the rampant corruption and misgovernance during the previous governments. In the process, Prime Minister Modi spoke to booth heads in Etah, Agra, Hathras and Bareilly and asked them to convert BJP supporters into canvassers. Moreover, he also interacted with the BJP workers through the NaMo app at 22,648 booths ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

PM Modi Addresses BJP Workers On NaMo App

“Those who are first-time voters today would have been children ten years ago and they would not know about the lack of performance of the previous government. You must reach out to them and tell them about the misdeeds of the previous regimes,” PM Modi said in a virtual interaction with booth heads and workers of 10 Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha seats, which go to the polls in the third phase through the NaMo application. These include Sambhal, Badaun, Bareilly, Aonla, Etah, Hathras, Agra, Fatehpur Sikri, Firozabad,and Mainpuri.

“You should tell farmers that the money in their account is being sent by Modi. Most of them do not check their passbooks and are not even aware that money is coming into their accounts,” PM Modi added.

PM Modi Focuses On Women Voters

PM Modi had further asked booth head Hemlata Chauhan of Agra to ensure that women voters are not misled by opposition propaganda and cast their votes on priority. “Our resolve is to add 370 votes per booth and you should reach out to women and first-time voters,” he said.

The Prime Minister also asked booth heads to take advantage of the experience of veteran leaders and involve them in motivating voters. In his 44-minute interaction, the Prime Minister asked booth heads and workers to go beyond distributing pamphlets and make brief visits to villages.

“When you visit a home, spend time there and make small talk before putting your point across. Those who have not benefited from our schemes, tell them about Modi’s guarantee that they will also get the benefits,” he said.

(With inputs from agencies)







