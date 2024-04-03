Unacademy Aarambh 2024: A Celebration of New Beginnings for JEE and NEET Learners

Unacademy proudly announces the launch of Unacademy Aarambh 2024, the biggest event of the year for IIT JEE and NEET UG aspirants. This flagship event is poised to ignite inspiration and motivation among lakhs of aspiring learners nationwide.

Aarambh 2024

In its unwavering commitment to empowering learners and nurturing hope for their futures, Unacademy will do 4 big reveals that will change the course of their preparation. These initiatives are meticulously crafted to enhance accessibility to our educational products for learners from diverse backgrounds.

The event will witness the participation of more than 750 learners in person, and over a lakh online viewers from various corners of the country. In addition to celebrating the academic accomplishments of our top achievers, we are privileged to have the presence of distinguished personalities like Kartik Aaryan, popular Bollywood celebrity, Karan Johar, acclaimed filmmaker Anupam Mittal, visionary business leader; and Sania Mirza, tennis icon. They will join us in felicitating the academic achievers and sharing their invaluable insights to inspire us all.

Event Details:

Date: 7th April

Time: 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm

Location: JW Marriott Prestige Golfshire, Bangalore