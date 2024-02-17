Occupying a built-up area of around 3200 sq. ft. in Guindy, a bustling tech hub, My Startup Zone offers 40 shared workstations, 4 manager cabins, and a private office

My Startup Zone, a vibrant co-working and private office space in Guindy, has opened its doors to freelancers and entrepreneurs, offering them an affordable and tech-savvy work environment, backed with professional support services. In celebration of its launch, this newest hotspot for career and business growth has also slashed the rent price for its customised workspaces.

My Startup Zone Debuts Co-Working Space in Guindy for Freelancers and Entrepreneurs

Occupying a built-up area of around 3200 sq. ft in Guindy, a bustling tech hub of Chennai, My Startup Zone offers 40 shared workstations, 4 manager cabins, and a private office. It has a pantry, conference room, reception area and washrooms. The hub is served by professional housekeeping, security, and front office staff.

The shared workstation is a desk with a chair, placed in a shared common space, and ‘manager cabins’ are private cabins with an executive table and a chair – ideal for freelancers and startup employees. The private office is a closed space with cabins and workstations, suitable for startups of 5 to 6 team members. While blazing-fast free internet and printing services are free for all the three workspaces, occupants of manager cabins and the private office can have the privilege of using the well-equipped conference room.

In his comments about My Startup Zone, Mr. Rajarajan, CEO, said, “We believe a great workspace goes beyond the desk. Its about the experience, the ease, and the environment. Hence, we have conceived My Startup Zone as a vibrant community. It is a place where every day offers a chance to connect with fellow entrepreneurs and freelancers. A place where their next collaboration could be just a desk away. Therefore, our tenants are not just renting a space; they are becoming part of a thriving ecosystem.”

In line with the launch offer, the monthly rent of the facilities are: Rs. 7,500 per shared workstation (instead of the original Rs. 10,000); Rs. 17,500 per manager cabins (the usual rent is Rs. 20,000), and Rs. 50,000 for the private office (down from Rs. 60,000).

For more details, please contact: +91 7397 733 623; TS-126, ARS Tower, 3rd Floor, Thiru.Vi.Ka Industrial Estate, Ekkaduthangal, Guindy, Chennai – 600 032.

For more details, please visit: www.mystartupzone.com.