Next Tech Destination: Emergence of Odisha as The Silicon Coast of India

Positioned at the cusp of a technological revolution, Odisha has swiftly emerged as a formidable contender in Indias Information Technology (IT) landscape, captivating the attention of startups, tech behemoths, and global investors alike. Spearheaded by the visionary leadership of Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri Naveen Patnaik, and propelled by a series of progressive policies, the state has positioned itself as the Silicon Coast of India, rivalling the renowned innovation hub of Silicon Valley.

Deloitte Indias new tech talent hub, BMC Tower, Janpath Road, Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar, the pulsating heart of Odishas tech industry, stands on the brink of eclipsing traditional tech powerhouses like Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Mumbai, to ascend as Indias premier IT centre.

Cognizants new technology centre inaugurated by Honble Chief minister Shri Naveen Patnaik in Bhubaneshwar. Anchoring Odishas position as Silicon Coast of India

Bhubaneswar distinguishes itself from other cities with its conducive environment for tech innovation and business growth, free from the infrastructure challenges, high living costs, and traffic congestion often found elsewhere. Recognised as one of Indias emerging technology hubs by Nasscom and Deloitte, the city boasts a skilled talent pool, cost-effective operations, and robust infrastructure, all backed by unwavering government support, rendering it an attractive destination for IT investments. Its strategic coastal location, combined with lower operational costs, positions Bhubaneswar as an irresistible hub for tech ventures. Moreover, proactive government initiatives in quality IT education and skill development ensure a continuous influx of skilled professionals to fuel industry expansion. As the city emerges as a centre for semiconductor innovation, bolstered by successful diplomatic endeavours and global collaborations, Bhubaneswars trajectory towards becoming the Silicon Coast of India appears inevitable, ushering in a new era of technological prowess and economic prosperity.

Odisha proudly hosts over 200 IT firms, including tech giants such as Infosys, TCS, Wipro, and Tech Mahindra, driving opportunities and technological advancements. Cognizants state-of-the-art facility in Bhubaneswar, spanning a sprawling 52,000 sqft, marks a pivotal moment, set to accommodate 1000 associates initially and expand to over 5000 in two years. Accentures most awaited inauguration further enriches the tech ecosystem. The presence of consulting giants like PwC, Deloitte, and EY underscores Odishas appeal, attracting more industry leaders to establish offshore centres. The states proactive talent development strategy ensures a high-calibre IT workforce, fueling sustained industry growth.

In the last four years, Bhubaneswar has witnessed a remarkable influx of over 50 new IT companies, catapulting the city into the forefront of Indias tech revolution. This surge in investments has not only diversified the IT landscape but has also led to a doubling of employment opportunities within the sector. Alongside established industry giants like Infosys, TCS, and Wipro, the city now proudly hosts an array of innovative startups and global corporations, all drawn by its conducive business environment, skilled workforce, and robust infrastructure. This exponential growth not only underscores Bhubaneswars emergence as a vibrant technology hub but also solidifies its position as the Silicon Coast of India, poised to lead the nations digital transformation journey.

Forward-thinking policies like the IT Policy 2022 and Odisha Semiconductor and Fabless Policy 2023 foster innovation and investment. Odishas strategic location enables seamless trade with Southeast Asia, while lower operational costs and improved air connectivity enhance its attractiveness to businesses.

A recent diplomatic mission to the USA, led by Minister for Electronics and IT, Shri. Tusharkanti Behera, in collaboration with Shri. Kartik Pandian, Chairman of 5T and Naveen Odisha, has significantly advanced Odishas ambitions in the electronics and IT sector. By engaging with investors and stakeholders in Silicon Valley, the delegation adeptly showcased Odishas potential as the new Silicon Coast for semiconductor manufacturing and chip design, garnering widespread international acclaim and attention.

As the technological landscape of India evolves, Odisha emerges as the next frontier in the realm of innovation. Government-backed IT enclaves such as Infocity, Info valley, and O-Hub, fortified by supportive policies, underscore Odishas steadfast commitment to nurturing an environment conducive to IT investment and development. The resounding success of the Silicon Valley mission unequivocally solidifies Odishas standing as a burgeoning hub for semiconductor innovation. With unwavering government support, the state is primed for exponential growth in the IT sector, positioning itself to carve a lasting legacy as the Silicon Coast of India.