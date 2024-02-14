Outcomes Based Edtech ‘Infinity Learn by Sri Chaitanya’ Sets a New Industry Benchmark in JEE Main 2024, Session 1

Infinity Learn by Sri Chaitanya – India’s only AI-powered learning platform delivering outcomes at scale – continues to soar to new heights. It proudly announces a remarkable result in JEE Main 2024, Session 1 examination. Based on last year cut-offs, 20%+ of our enrolled learners will qualify for JEE Advanced 2024. Among those, 10% of learners have achieved a score in the 99th percentile or higher, and a few learners have also scored in the 100th percentile in Physics and Mathematics. About 12 lakh learners appeared for JEE Main Session 1.

Congratulating the achievers, Ms. Sushma Boppana, Co-founder of Infinity Learn and Academic Director of Sri Chaitanya Group, said, “We are thrilled with the exceptional performance of our learners in JEE Main 2024 Session 1, reinforcing Infinity Learns leadership in delivering outcome-based learning at scale. This achievement underscores our commitment to excellence and dedication to nurturing learners’ aspiration of studying in top engineering colleges.“

Commenting on the achievement, Mr. Ujjwal Singh, Founding CEO, Infinity Learn by Sri Chaitanya, said,“Heartiest congratulations to the outstanding achievers of JEE Main 2024, Session 1! Our commitment to delivering results has always been guided by our core principle, Baccha Seekha Ki Nahi – focusing on delivering outcomes. Today we take immense pride that Infinity Learn as an EdTech platform has achieved such outstanding results. The fact that 10% of our learners have reached the 99th percentile or higher, with some even achieving a perfect 100th percentile in Physics and Mathematics, is truly exceptional. This success underscores the profound impact and effectiveness of our online education. Infinity Learn is steadfastly progressing towards becoming the leader in Tier 1 college admissions by 2027.”

Infinity Learn platform is bringing quality education to every nook and corner of the country with over 50% results coming from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. The AI-powered platform provides quality content, adaptive tests, personalized learning-paths, and a whole immersive experience with live classes for learners looking for credible alternatives to traditional coaching.

About Infinity Learn

Infinity Learn by Sri Chaitanya is India’s only Hybrid Learning k-12 EdTech company delivering outcome-based learning at scale. Serving a community of more than 7 million users, with over 750K actively subscribing for premium content. Our overarching vision: Simplify and amplify the learning outcomes, making education accessible and affordable for all.