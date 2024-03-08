Home

News

Rameshwaram Cafe Blast: NIA Puts Out Video of Suspect, Releases Numbers For Citizens To Share Info

The teams suspect that the detenu, who was an active member of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI), was part of the plot.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

New Delhi: The National Investigating Agency (NIA) on Friday released a video of the suspect linked to the Bengaluru’s Rameshwaram Cafe blast case. The agency also seeked citizens’ help in ascertaining his identity. It has also asked citizens with relevant information to call them on their numbers – 08029510900, 8904241100 or email to info.blr.nia@gov.in.

On Friday, a cloth merchant from Kaul Bazaar in Ballari has been detained by the National Investigation Agency and Central Crime Branch in their joint investigation of the March 1 blast at the Rameshwaram Café.

#WATCH | NIA releases a video of the suspect linked to the Bengaluru’s Rameshwaram Cafe blast case, seeks citizens’ help in ascertaining his identity The agency asks citizens with relevant information to call them on their numbers – 08029510900, 8904241100 or email to… pic.twitter.com/icKkVLYqp7 — ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2024

The teams suspect that the detenu, who was an active member of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI), was part of the plot.

Meanwhile, the investigation teams found that the man who planted a bomb at the food joint on March 1 travelled from Bengaluru to Tumakuru, Ballari, Bidar and then Bhatkal, sources said







