NationalPolitics

NIA Puts Out Video of Suspect, Releases Numbers For Citizens To Share Info

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email 7 seconds ago
0 0 1 minute read

  • Home
  • News
  • Rameshwaram Cafe Blast: NIA Puts Out Video of Suspect, Releases Numbers For Citizens To Share Info

The teams suspect that the detenu, who was an active member of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI), was part of the plot.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677
Rameshwaram Cafe Blast

New Delhi: The National Investigating Agency (NIA) on Friday released a video of the suspect linked to the Bengaluru’s Rameshwaram Cafe blast case. The agency also seeked citizens’ help in ascertaining his identity. It has also asked citizens with relevant information to call them on their numbers – 08029510900, 8904241100 or email to info.blr.nia@gov.in.

On Friday, a cloth merchant from Kaul Bazaar in Ballari has been detained by the National Investigation Agency and Central Crime Branch in their joint investigation of the March 1 blast at the Rameshwaram Café.

The teams suspect that the detenu, who was an active member of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI), was part of the plot.

Meanwhile, the investigation teams found that the man who planted a bomb at the food joint on March 1 travelled from Bengaluru to Tumakuru, Ballari, Bidar and then Bhatkal, sources said






Source link

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email 7 seconds ago
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of reporter

reporter

Related Articles

Metro Line Extension to Greater Noida West: A Game-Changer for the Region’s Connectivity and Realty

4 hours ago

Portal Of Shri Kedarnath Temple To Open For Devotees On May 10: Check Timing, Other Details

5 hours ago

PM Modi Talks About Viral Tiger Video, Reiterates Cleanliness Mantra To Youth

5 hours ago

‘Iss Chunav Mein Bhi Safai…’: PM Modi’s Cheeky Jibe At Opposition During National Creators Award

5 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow