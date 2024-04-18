Nima Sulaiman Joins HiLITE Group Board, Gifted Porsche by Father

In a move signaling a generational shift in leadership and a commitment to empowering women in the business world, Nima Sulaiman, daughter of HiLITE Group Chairman P. Sulaiman, has been welcomed onto the board of directors with a stunning gesture-a Porsche car worth INR 3 crore.

Nima Suliaman and Father P. Sulaiman, Chairman, HiLITE Group

At just 18, Nima began her journey with HiLITE Group as a customer service trainee at Hug a Mug Cafe. From there, she transitioned to management roles, showcasing her talent and dedication. With a B.Sc in Economics from the University of London in Singapore, Nima brings a unique blend of academic prowess and practical experience to her new position.

As the Director of HiLITE Urban, a subsidiary of HiLITE Group, Nima is poised to continue the companys legacy of excellence in construction and development. With a focus on providing quality living spaces and international standards in India, HiLITE Group has been instrumental in transforming Kozhikode city with its innovative projects that include premium residential buildings, ultra modern business parks, state-of-the-art malls and world-class entertainment theaters.

Group Chairman P. Sulaiman expressed his sentiments regarding his daughters recent appointment within the Group, stating, “I am immensely proud of Nimas accomplishments and firmly believe that she is capable to take on greater responsiblities. HiLITE Group has always shed light on the significance of acknowledging and empowering women in leadership positions.” He further emphasized that, “the emotional intelligence that women bring to the table is pivotal for fostering effective leadership and establishing trust.”

Nima, in turn, expressed her gratitude for the opportunity and her eagerness to contribute to the groups success. “Inspired by my experiences visiting renowned malls worldwide, I strive to enrich the atmosphere of HiLITE malls and other projects, infusing them with vibrancy and youthfulness,”Nima said.

The appointment of Nima Sulaiman to the board of directors represents a significant milestone for HiLITE Group and a testament to the companys commitment to innovation and inclusivity in the business world. As Nima takes on her new role, she stands as a beacon of inspiration for young women entrepreneurs in South India and beyond.