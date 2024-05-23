Oakridge Visakhapatnam Students Secure Exceptional Outcomes in the CBSE Grade 10 and 12 Exams

Oakridge International School Visakhapatnam (OIS) students have demonstrated unparalleled competency by achieving perfect scores and a 100% pass rate in the CBSE board exams for the 10th and 12th grades. In Grade 10, around 52% of students received distinction, while an average of 51% received distinction in Grade 12.

12th Topper Sanapala Nidhi (L), 10th Topper Mahalakshmi Sahasranvitha T (R)

12th grader Ms Kota Meghana is a shining example of the schools commitment to excellence and perseverance. Her flawless score of 100 in Chemistry has inspired her peers and juniors, setting a new standard for academic achievement.

The top scorers in the 12th grade were S. Nidhi with 94% and K. Meghana with 93.4%. The performance of the 12th-grade students was awe-inspiring. In the 10th grade, the high scorers were S.T. Mahalakshmi with 93.40% and Sohan Sahu with 92.80%. Each student achieved success and expressed immense joy upon passing.

Reflecting on her successful journey, S. Nidhi noted, “Initially I was taken aback, Im now ecstatic with my outcome. I believe consistency is key. Practising and making sure your concepts are clear is the biggest factor in making you score well in the exams. Taking regular breaks and balancing academics with extracurricular activities is equally important.“

S. T. Mahalakshmi, the top scorer in 10th grade, expresses her delight, saying, “I feel that the pathway to attaining a top score is to believe in yourself and put forth all of your efforts under the supervision of teachers. This would have been a mere dream without the support of teachers and parents.“

In this moment of celebration and pride, Ms Shaila Bhamidipati, Principal of Oakridge International School (Visakhapatnam), conveyed her profound delight in the students accomplishments. “We are overjoyed to see our students flourish in all areas of their growth, not just academically. This success affirms our schools goal of developing future leaders and achievers,” she stated.

Adding to the celebrations, Mr. Amit Kumar Jain, Director of Oakridge, expressed immense pride in the schools CBSE exam results. “I am incredibly proud of our students outstanding achievements,” Mr. Jain remarked. “Their success reflects their unwavering commitment and the excellent support from our dedicated teachers and staff.“

The school encourages students to reach their full potential and emerge as leaders in their chosen fields by providing a conducive learning environment and fostering a spirit of inquiry and innovation.

For more information, please visitâ¯www.oakridge.in/visakhapatnam.

About Oakridge International School, Visakhapatnam

OIS Visakhapatnam is part of Nord Anglia Education, the worlds leading premium school organization with 81+ schools across 33 countries, offering a connected, global education. The school has been consistently ranked No.1 International Day-cum-Boarding School in Andhra Pradesh & Vishakhapatnam for the 8th time. It has also been featured in Forbes and Fortune Magazine as one of the Great Indian Schools of 2018 and Future 50 Schools Shaping Success, respectively. It has been ranked the No.2 International Day-cum-Boarding School in India.