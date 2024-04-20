One Dead, Seven Missing As Boat Capsizes In Odisha’s Mahanadi River, Rescue Ops Underway

Locals had rescued 35 passengers after the boat capsized close to Sarada Ghat. Police and fire service personnel had brought another seven individuals back to the bank.

One person died and seven went missing when a boat carrying them capsized in the Mahanadi river in Odisha’s Jharsuguda district on Friday. A 35-year-old woman from Chhattisgarh, lost her life in the unfortunate incident. Among the missing are four women and three children, all hailing from Raigad district in Chhattisgarh. The ill-fated boat was transporting over 50 passengers from Kharsia to a temple in Odisha’s Bargarh district when it met with the disaster. The vessel capsized midway.

Kartikeya Goyal, Collector said, “…Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) is continuing the search operation…we have received the information that scuba divers will come from Bhubaneshwar. We have rescued around 47-48 people so far, and we will send them back to their villages tonight itself. The body of a 35-year-old woman has been recovered. 4 women and 3 children are missing. Search operation is underway…”

