NationalPolitics

One Dead, Seven Missing As Boat Capsizes In Odisha’s Mahanadi River, Rescue Ops Underway

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email 33 mins ago
0 73 1 minute read

Locals had rescued 35 passengers after the boat capsized close to Sarada Ghat. Police and fire service personnel had brought another seven individuals back to the bank.  

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677
One Dead, Seven Missing As Boat Capsizes In Odisha's Mahanadi River, Rescue Ops Underway

One person died and seven went missing when a boat carrying them capsized in the Mahanadi river in Odisha’s Jharsuguda district on Friday. A 35-year-old woman from Chhattisgarh, lost her life in the unfortunate incident. Among the missing are four women and three children, all hailing from Raigad district in Chhattisgarh. The ill-fated boat was transporting over 50 passengers from Kharsia to a temple in Odisha’s Bargarh district when it met with the disaster. The vessel capsized midway.

Kartikeya Goyal, Collector said, “…Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) is continuing the search operation…we have received the information that scuba divers will come from Bhubaneshwar. We have rescued around 47-48 people so far, and we will send them back to their villages tonight itself. The body of a 35-year-old woman has been recovered. 4 women and 3 children are missing. Search operation is underway…”

Locals had rescued 35 passengers after the boat capsized close to Sarada Ghat. Police and fire service personnel had brought another seven individuals back to the bank.






Source link

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email 33 mins ago
0 73 1 minute read
Photo of reporter

reporter

Related Articles

Amid Rising Gold Prices Get Gold Loans on Bajaj Markets

15 hours ago

Breaking News: Polling Stopped At Imphal

16 hours ago

LPU In Top Positions in QS World University Rankings by Subjects for 2024

16 hours ago

Aviation Most Promising Sector in the Indo-French Business Landscape at the Indo-French Business Awards 2024

16 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow