Attention BENGALURU! Police Issues Traffic Alert In Wake Of PM Modi Visit On April 20; Check Restrictions, Diversions

Home

Karnataka

Attention BENGALURU! Police Issues Traffic Alert In Wake Of PM Modi’s Visit On April 20; Check Restrictions, Diversions

In view of PM Modi’s visit to the silicon city tomorrow, the Bengaluru Traffic Police has issued an advisory. As per the advisory, all types of vehicles on some roads will be prohibited. PM Modi will be in the city from 01:00 PM to 07:00 PM.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Attention BENGALURU! Police Issues Traffic Alert In Wake Of PM Modi’s Visit On April 20; Check Restrictions, Diversions

Bengaluru Traffic Alert: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Bengaluru City on April 20, from 01:00 PM to 07:00 PM as part of his election campaign. In view of the VVIP visit, the Bengaluru Traffic Police have issued a traffic advisory according to which parking of all types of vehicles on some roads will be prohibited. Additionally, Heavy goods vehicles are not allowed entering the city between 12:00 Noon to 9:00 PM.

Bengaluru Traffic Alert for April 20: Avoid Using THESE Roads

Commuters are advised to avoid below mentioned roads and use alternative routes between 1 PM To 7 PM.

Palace Road, Jayamahal Road, Mount Carmel, College road, Ramanamaharshi road, MV Jayaram road, Tharalabalu road, From Mekri circle towards Yashawanthapura, CV Raman Road, Nandidurga road, Bellary Road.

Bengaluru Traffic Alert for April 20: Traffic Diversion For Heavy Goods Vehicles

CMTI Junction

Mysuru bank junction

New BEL Junction

BHEL Under pass

Hebbal Junction

Basaveshwara circle

Old Udaya TV junction

Haj camp, Nandidurga Road

Near Yashawanthapura Govardhan

Bengaluru Traffic Alert for April 20: PM Modi’s Visit

On April 20th, the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, is due to make a speech at a political assembly going down in Bengaluru. This event, a BJP initiative, is slated to kick off at Bengaluru Palace Grounds from 5:30 p.m. Everyone from party employees, along with residents across the four Bengaluru Lok Sabha constituencies, is on the invite list. The Bengaluru assembly isn’t the only event on PM Modi’s itinerary for the day. Prior to this, he’s also meant to address a crowd in Chickballapur at 3:30 p.m.

This event is set to draw attendees from the Chickballapur and Kolar Lok Sabha constituencies. The BJP predicts an audience of roughly 200,000 for the Bengaluru event and half that number, 100,000, for the Chickballapur gathering.







