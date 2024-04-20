Home

Karnataka

Karnataka Shocker: Daughter Killed Due To ‘Love Jihad’, Claims Congress Corporator

Congress Councillor’s daughter killed inside her college campus. Father alleged ‘love jihad’ angle.

Karnataka Shocker: Daughter Killed Due To 'Love Jihad', Claims Congress Corporator

Bengaluru: ‘My child was murdered due to love jihad,’ claimed Karnataka Congress Councillor Niranjan Hiremath, whose daughter was stabbed to death by her ex-classmate Fayaz Khondunaik in her college premises. 23-year-old Neha Hiremath was studying at BVB College in Hubballi and was pursuing her Masters degree. She was heinously stabbed to death on Thursday by Fayaz. The terrifying incident tool place at Neha’s college campus. Niranjan Hiremath stated that the accused stabbed his daughter 7-8 times as she had turned down his proposal.

“If this is not Love Jihad, then what is?” Niranjan Hiremath asked.

According to Hiremath, he has seen several ‘love jihad’ cases. “Incidents of this sort have been happening. I see various cases, and their cruelty is increasing. Why are youngsters going astray? Things have come to a point where I cannot hesitate to say this. Because I know the pain of losing a daughter. I have seen in various cases now, of parents losing children. I think this ‘Love Jihad’ is spreading a lot,” Hiremath said.

Notably, Hiremath’s remarks comes when the BJP and Congress party are slamming each other over the 23-year-old’s murder.

The BJP alleged “love jihad” angle, claiming that the incident showed deteriorating law and order in the state.

On the other hand, the Congress government has denied any communal angle to the incident.

“I demand the court, the Bar Association and the police to take strict action in cases of love jihad and punish the perpetrators… One person has been arrested so far out of four. I demand the others also be arrested at the earliest… If this is not love jihad then what is?… For love jihad, they target girls of good families… He should be encountered or hanged at the earliest,” Hiremath said.

After the death of daughter, in his first statement Hiremath stated that his daughter was stabbed by an “unknown person” who was from a “different caste”

“After my daughter’s classes ended at 4.30 pm, she came out of her college and an unknown man attacked her by stabbing. She died on the spot,” news agency PTI quoted Niranjan Hiremath as saying on Thursday.

“When she was finished with her classes in evening, an unknown man (approached her on college campus and) stabbed her 7-8 times in 30 seconds. She died on spot,” he added.

Prime suspect Fayaz Khondunaik ran away after killing Neha and was arrested by the police on Thursday.

