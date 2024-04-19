Indian Railways is going to operate 9111 trips during the upcoming summer season to fulfil the anticipated surge in travel demand.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Attention Passengers: Indian Railways To Operate Record over 9,000 Trips For Summer Travel

New Delhi: In anticipation of the surge in travel demand during the summer season, the Indian Railways has announced plans to operate 9,111 trips to accommodate the expected increase and provide convenience to passengers, news agency ANI reported citing Railways official statement. This marks a increase in special trains compared to the previous summer when only 6,369 trips were offered by the Railways. This also showcased Indian Railways’ commitment to effectively meeting passengers’ demands by increasing the number of trips by 2,742.

The addition has been meticulously planned to connect key destinations across the country, ensuring seamless travel on major railway routes. All zonal railways spread across India have geared up to operate these additional trips, catering to the summer travel rush from states like Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Odisha, West Bengal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Delhi, the release read.

Planning and running additional trains is a continuous process for which inputs are taken from all the communication channels 24×7, like media reports, social media platforms, and Railway Integrated Helpline Number 139, apart from details of waitlist passengers in the PRS system, to assess demand for trains on a particular route.

Based on this requirement, the number of trains and the number of trips are increased. Neither the number of trains nor the number of trips run by additional train(s) is static for the entire season, the release added.

The release further read that during the summer season, Zonal Railways have been instructed to ensure the availability of drinking water at railway stations. Elaborate crowd control arrangements are made at all major and important railway stations. Senior officers are stationed at these stations to monitor all the activities and systematically regulate the crowd.

RPF personnel have been deputed to originating stations to ensure a queue system for entry into general-class coaches. Skilled RPF staff are deployed in the CCTV Control Room to keep a close watch on the crowded areas and render real-time assistance to passengers, the release added.

GRP and RPF staff are strategically located on foot-over bridges, playing a crucial role in managing the bustling crowds and minimising the risk of stampedes during peak hours. Committed to making train journeys enjoyable, Indian Railways has initiated additional trains, the tickets for which can be conveniently booked either at railway counters or digitally via the IRCTC platform.







