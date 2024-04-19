IMD Issues Heatwave Warning For Bihar And West Bengal Till This Date; Check Full Prediction

IMD has issued a heatwave warning for Bihar and West Bengal. Check out all the details here.

Patna: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a new weather update on the heatwave conditions in Bihar and West Bengal. According to the recent announcement by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), scorching heatwave conditions are going to prevail in the states of Bihar and West Bengal for the coming days.

IMD Issues Heatwave Warning for Bihar

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded the alarming bell of an impending heatwave in Bihar within the next 48 hours. There is an expected surge of intense heat in parts of south and west Bihar slated for April 20, 2024. Following this, the heatwave is likely to become isolated in areas of these regions by April 21, 2024.

List Of Affected Districts

The following districts are likely to be affected by the heatwave:

Bhusurh

Gopalganj

Siwan

Buxar

Kaimur

Sheikhpura

Nawada

Aurangabad

Khagaria

Rohtas

Gaya

Lakhisarai

Munger

IMD Alert For West Bengal

According to the forecast from the India Meteorological Department, there could be serious bouts of the heatwave in some isolated areas of Gangetic West Bengal from the 19th to the 23rd of April. They made this public on X (once upon a time called Twitter), stating that these parts of Gangetic West Bengal will likely witness extreme heatwave conditions during these dates. Furthermore, a heatwave warning has been flagged for multiple states like Odisha, Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu on Friday, the 19th of April.

Heatwave Alert: Tips To Stay Safe

To keep cool, here are a few tips to remember:

Make sure to drink plenty of liquids, even if you don’t feel thirsty immediately. Try to limit your consumption of alcohol and caffeine, as they can lead to dehydration. Choose to eat light meals instead of heavy, greasy dishes. It’s beneficial to take cool showers or baths periodically. Wear clothing that is loose and light in color. If possible, stay indoors when the heat reaches its peak. Lastly, don’t forget to check on the elderly in your community and your family, as they may need extra care.







