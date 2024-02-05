Uttar Pradesh LS Elections 2024: 2.5 Ft Tall Azim Mansoori, His Wife Cast Vote In Shamli

Uttar Pradesh LS Election 2024: 2.5-Foot-Tall Azim Mansoori along with his wife reached a polling station in Shamli to cast his vote. The video has gone viral.

UP Lok Sabha Election 2024: The Lok Sabha elections have begun, with the polling for the first phase of general elections taking place on Friday. The polling commenced at 7 am to select the next group of Members of Parliament across the nation. Uttar Pradesh also witnessed decent voting with a 57 percent turnout till 5 pm. But one man grabbed all the attention in UP’s Shamli and became a role model for the voters. The 2.5 ft tall Azim Mansoori, along with his wife, reached a polling station in Shamli and cast his vote.

Azim arrived at the polling station with his wife. The video shared by news agency ANI shows Azim Mansoori casting his vote for the first time after marrying Bushra. Azim is a resident of Kairana Lok Sabha constituency.

#WATCH | Kairana, Uttar Pradesh: 2.5 ft tall Azim Mansoori cast his vote in Shamli earlier today. pic.twitter.com/rec9QYX9SS — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2024

Azim was not the only person who became the role model for other voters.

An elderly woman grabbed all the attention in Dindigul district’s Reddiyarchatram, Tamil Nadu, when she came to a polling booth to exercise her franchise. Why did she become the talk of the town? Well, she is 102 years old and reached the polling booth alone with the help of her walking stick in the scorching heat to participate in the biggest festival of democracy.

She cannot stand properly due to her old age, but still, she realises her duty towards the country. According to her voting ID, her name is Chinnammal. The elderly woman has set an example for the people of the country who will cast their votes in the upcoming phases of the Lok Sabha Elections. If she can come to the polling booth at this age, then everyone can.

#WATCH | Dindigul, Tamil Nadu: A 102-year-old lady cast her vote at Reddiyarchatram in Dindigul district. pic.twitter.com/zMa4589MAV — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2024

Both the videos have gone viral on the internet with people praising them for their spirit.

The voting for the Lok Sabha elections has officially started on a Friday. The first phase of voting took place today across 102 parliamentary constituencies spread over 21 states and Union Territories. The elections will be conducted in seven phases, marking future dates on April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, and the finale on June 1. In 2019, it’s notable that the previous general elections also unfolded over a span of seven stages.







