Several Feared Missing As Boat Overturns In Mahanadi River In Odisha

Several people are feared missing after a boat overturned in the Mahanadi River in Jharsuguda on Friday.

boat capsized odisha
Several Feared Missing As Boat Overturns In Mahanadi River In Odisha

Jharsuguda: Several people are feared missing after a boat overturned and capsized in the Mahanadi River in Odisha’s Jharsuguda on Friday. Police and rescue teams rushed to the spot upon receiving the distressed call. Currently, search and rescue operations are underway.

(Note: This is a developing story and further details will be added.)






