PM Modi Chairs Cabinet Meet; Directs Ministers To Draft 100-Day Agenda For Next Term

PM Modi chaired a Cabinet meeting a day after the Election Commission announced the full schedule for the Lok Sabha polls 2024 which will be conducted in 7 phases.

File Photo (ANI)

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Day after the Election Commission announced dates for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday chaired a Cabinet meeting in national capital New Delhi, and directed his ministers to draft a roadmap for the first 100 days and the next five years of the new government.

Modi— who is likely to return as Prime Minister for a third term, according to popular pre-poll surveys– told the ministers in his cabinet to conduct meetings with secretaries and other officials of their respective ministries to discuss how the agenda for the first 100 days and the next five years can be better implemented, sources said, according to a PTI report.

The Cabinet meeting took place a day after the poll panel announced the full schedule for the Lok Sabha polls 2024 which will be conducted in 7 phases over a period of almost 2 months, from April 19 to June 1, 2024.

Votes will be counted on June 4 and results declared on the same day, the EC announced on Saturday.

LS polls dates notified

At the meeting, PM Modi’s Cabinet also initiated the process of notifying the dates of the seven-phase parliamentary elections by sending the Election Commission’s recommendation to President Droupadi Murmu.

The first notification will be issued on March 20 for the first phase of polls on April 19 on 102 seats. The nomination process begins for a particular phase with the issuance of the notification.

‘Viksit Bharat: 2047’ action plan

Earlier this month, on March 3, Prime Minister Modi and his Council of Ministers had brainstormed over the vision document for “Viksit Bharat: 2047” and a detailed action plan for the next five years.

A 100-day agenda for immediate steps to be taken after a new government is formed in June was deliberated upon during the daylong meeting of the Council.

As per sources, the roadmap for “Viksit Bharat” was a result of more than two years of intensive preparation and entailed a “whole-of-government” approach involving all ministries and wide-ranging consultations with state governments, academia, industry bodies, civil society, scientific organisations and mobilisation of youths for inputs.

“More than 2,700 meetings, workshops and seminars were held at various levels. Suggestions of more than 20 lakh youths were received,” an official had said.

Lok Sabha polls announced

The Election Commission of India on Saturday announced the dates for Lok Sabha and four state Assembly elections.

The general election for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases from April 19, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar announced.

The counting will be held on June 4 and results will be declared on the same day.

Nearly 97 crore voters will be eligible to vote for 543 Lok Sabha constituencies across the country. With the announcement of dates, the moral code of conduct comes into force immediately.

(With inputs from agencies)







