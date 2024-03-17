Stalin At INDIA Bloc Mumbai Rally

MK Stalin who was the first speaker at INDIA bloc rally, also said that the opposition grouping will form a truly secular, federal and inclusive government at the Centre after the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: DMK chief MK Stalin Sunday dubbed the now-scraped electoral bonds as “white collar corruption” of the ruling BJP and accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of “defaming” the opposition parties by calling them corrupt.

Speaking at the opposition INDIA bloc’s mega rally at the Shivaji Park in Mumbai, the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister claimed the BJP started “fearing” the word India, and stopped using it since the opposition named its alliance INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance).

“This is fear. PM Modi has started defaming us as corrupt, but electoral bonds proved that BJP is corrupt. It’s white collar corruption of the BJP,” said Stalin.

INDIA will form secular, inclusive govt: Stalin

Accusing PM Modi of only making foreign trips and spreading “fake propaganda” since assuming power in 2014, Stalin stressed upon his alliance partners to help stop this.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done only two things in the past ten years foreign trips and fake propaganda. We have to stop this,” the DMK supremo said.

Rahul is ‘future’ of nation

MK Stalin also heaped praises on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, calling him the “future of the nation”, and asserted that his Bharat Jodo Yatra was an attempt to see through the heart of India, which he claimed has been “destroyed” by the BJP

Terming BJP as the “biggest threat to India”, Stalin said that power needs to be wrested from the hands of the saffron brigade in order to “save” the nation.

“We have to defeat BJP. The journey which started in Kanyakumari should end by wresting power in Delhi,” he said, adding that the INDIA bloc will form a secular, federal and inclusive government at the Centre after the Lok Sabha polls.

EVM is thief: Farooq Abdullah

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah said INDIA block partners have united to save the country and urged the electorate to vote for those who “liberated the country”.

“Your votes should belong to those who liberated this country from colonial yoke,” Abdullah said while also taking a crack at Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), which the opposition has alleged is compromised and leads to rigged elections.

“Please check once if your vote has been casted to the candidate you voted for. You have to be very careful because this machine is a thief, when you vote, check whether vote has been registered or not,” the National Conference (NC) chief urged voters.

He said that when the INDIA bloc comes to power at the Centre, EVMs will be removed and Election Commission will become “independent” once again.

‘Our king’s life in EVMs’: Saurabh Bharadwaj

AAP leader and Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said, “We are all here together because we don’t fear going to jail. To win, we have to fight,” he said.

Bharadwaj said that electoral bonds have exposed the BJP and people should be made aware of it.

Taking at dig at PM Modi, Bharadwaj said just as the king’s life was in the parrot, similarly our king’s life is in the EVMs.

The AAP leader claimed the EVM is “set” in favour of the ruling party and INDIA bloc will retire the system if voted to power.

