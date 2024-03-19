NationalPolitics

PM Modi Gets Emotional While Recalling BJP Leader ‘Auditor’ Ramesh in Tamil Nadu Poll Rally

BJP state general secretary ‘auditor’ V Ramesh, 54, was hacked to death by an unknown gang inside the compound of his house in Maravaneri area in Salem town in 2013.

Salem: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday while addressing a rally in Tamil Nadu’s Salem turned emotional while remembering BJP state general secretary ‘auditor’ V Ramesh, who was allegedly hacked to death in Tamil Nadu’s Salem in 2013.

During his address, the Prime Minister said that V Ramesh worked day and night for the party. “Today I am in Salem, I remember Auditor Ramesh… Aaj Salem ka mera vo Ramesh nahi hai. Ramesh worked day and night for the party. He was a dedicated leader of our party. He was a great orator and a very hardworking man. I pay homage to him,” PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister also remembered former Tamil Nadu BJP president KN Lakshmanan and said that his role in the anti-emergency movement was unforgettable. “Lakshmanan ji role in the anti-emergency movement and participation in socio-cultural activities will always be remembered. His contribution to the expansion of the BJP in the state is unforgettable. He also started many schools in the state, he added.

The Prime Minister also said that his government had worked hard to ensure development in Tamil Nadu. “Our government is leaving no stone unturned to ensure the development and prosperity of Tamil Nadu. From free medical treatment to providing tap water connections in homes, from free ration facilities to benefiting women of Tamil Nadu through MUDRA Yojana, we have ensured to give the best, to serve the best” PM Modi said.

PM Modi was also confident the Tamil Nadu would repose its faith in the BJP in the Lok Sabha polls “Now Tamil Nadu has decided that on April 19, every vote will go to BJP and NDA. Now Tamil Nadu has decided – this time it will cross 400” the Prime Minister said.

WATCH




Source link

