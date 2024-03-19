Who Is Vinay Kumar, India New Ambassador To Russia

1992-batch IFS Officer Vinay Kumar has been appointed as India’s new ambassador to Russia according to the Ministry of External Affairs. Know all about him…

Vinay Kumar, India’s Ambassador to Russia

New Delhi: IFS Officer Vinay Kumar, of 1992-batch has been in the headlines because he has been appointed as India’s Ambassador to Russia, as per the information by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). According to the Ministry, Vinay Kumar is expected to take up the assignment shortly as the Ambassador of India to the Russian Federation. This announcement comes after the conclusion of the Russian Presidential Elections where Vladmir Putin has received a landslide victory. Russia, which recently underwent elections, has been a longstanding and time-tested partner for India. The development of India-Russia relations has been a key pillar of India’s foreign policy. Vinay Kumar has also served as the Additional Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). Vinay Kumar has replaced Pavan Kapoor, who was last month, named the new Secretary (West) by the MEA. Know all about Vinay Kumar…

Who Is Vinay Kumar?

As mentioned earlier, Vinay Kumar is an IFS officer of the 1992-batch and has been appointed as India’s new Ambassador to Russia. Currently, Vinay Kumar is the Ambassador of India to Myanmar. Vinay Kumar is an alumni of the Indian Institute of Technology in Kharagpur (IIT Kharagpur) from where he passed out in 1991 and in 1992, he joined the Indian Foreign Services (IFS). Vinay Kumar has also been India’s Ambassador to Afghanistan from 2018-20 and has also been the country’s Political Coordinator in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) in 2011 and 2012. Vinay Kumar has also served in Indian Missions at Tashkent, Bishkek, Ottawa, Warsaw Tehran, Permanent Mission of India in New York and Kathmandu.

MEA On India-Russia Relationship

Since the signing of “Declaration on the India-Russia Strategic Partnership” in October 2000 (during the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to India), India-Russia ties have acquired a qualitatively new character with enhanced levels of cooperation in almost all areas of the bilateral relationship including political, security, trade and economy, defence, science and technology, and culture, the MEA said in a statement. The statement further said, “Under the Strategic Partnership, several institutionalized dialogue mechanisms operate at both political and official levels to ensure regular interaction and follow up on cooperation activities. During the visit of the Russian President to India in December 2010, the Strategic Partnership was elevated to the level of a “Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership.”

India has longstanding and wide-ranging cooperation with Russia in the field of defence. India-Russia military technical cooperation has evolved from a buyer – seller framework to one involving joint research, development and production of advanced defence technologies and systems, the MEA also said.

