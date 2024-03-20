PM Modi Has A Telephonic Conversation With Zelenskyy, Here Is What The Two Leaders Discussed

PM Modi has had a telephonic conversation with Volodymr Zelenskyy amid the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, to strengthen India-Ukraine partnership in different spheres.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Zelenskyy with PM Modi

New Delhi: While the world’s focus is on the ongoing Israel-Palestine Conflict turned into the brutal and deadly Israel-Hamas War, there is another war, that has been going on between two nations from way earlier and that is the Russia Ukraine War. Amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine Conflict, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has had a telephonic conversation with the President of Ukraine, Volodymr Zelenskyy, today. The two world leaders have reiterated that dialogue and diplomacy way is the way forward in resolving Russia-Ukraine conflict. Here’s what PM Modi and Zelenskyy discussed during their phone conversation…

PM Modi’s Telephonic Conversation With Zelenskyy

As mentioned earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has had a telephonic conversation with Zelenskyy, the President of Ukraine. This phone call has taken place amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine Conflict; the two leaders have not only discussed the potential solution to the conflict but have also discussed ways to further strengthen India-Ukraine partnership in various spheres.

PM Modi On Russia-Ukraine Conflict

On the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, PM reiterated India’s people-centric approach and called for dialogue and diplomacy as the way forward. He highlighted that India supports all efforts for an early and peaceful resolution of all issues between the Parties. He added that India would continue to do everything within its means to support a peaceful solution. To this, Volodymr Zelenskyy has extended his appreciation and gratitude towards India’s continued humanitarian assistance for the people of Ukraine. The two leaders have further agreed to remain in touch.

PM Modi’s Phone Call With Vladmir Putin

The news of PM Modi’s phone call with Zelenskyy comes after his telephonic conversation with the President of Russia, Vladmir Putin. “The two leaders agreed to make concerted efforts towards further strengthening the Special & Privileged Strategic Partnership between the two countries in the years to come. They also reviewed progress in various issues of bilateral cooperation, and exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest,” an official release said.

PM Modi has also been invited by Putin and Zelenskyy to visit Russia and Ukraine post-election, showcasing optimism for his third term and India’s peacemaking role; both countries see India as a peacemaker.

(Inputs from ANI)







