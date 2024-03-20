NationalPolitics

Jawaharlal Nehru, First Prime Minister Of India

Nehru is regarded as the founder of the modern Indian state as he is credited for designing the national philosophy.

Jawaharlal Nehru (1947-1964): Jawaharlal Nehru, born on 14 November 1889, was a prominent freedom fighter and the first Prime Minister of India upon independence in 1947 and served the country for 16 years till his death on 27 May 1964.

He pressed for industrialization and advocated a mixed economy where the government-controlled public sector would co-exist with the private sector.

The policy of non-alignment during the Cold War meant that India received financial and technical support from both power blocs in building India’s industrial base from scratch.

His speech on India’s independence, “Tryst with Destiny”, is critically acclaimed and regarded as legendary. Nehru is hailed as the architect of Modern India and his birthday is celebrated as Children’s Day in India.




