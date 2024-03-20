Sports

Mumbai Indians replace injured Dilshan Madushanka with South Africa teenager Kwena Maphaka

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email 2 mins ago
0 0 1 minute read
Mumbai Indians replace injured Dilshan Madushanka with South Africa teenager Kwena Maphaka

Mumbai Indians will be without Dilshan Madushanka for IPL 2024. The Sri Lanka fast bowler picked up a hamstring injury during a tour of Bangladesh earlier this month and has been ruled out of the entire T20 tournament. Seventeen-year-old South Africa fast bowler Kwena Maphaka has been named as his replacement.

Mumbai had invested a significant sum on Madushanka – INR 4.6 crore (USD 554,000 approx.) and he stood a chance to play in the first XI as a powerplay specialist. Madushanka’s ability to swing the new ball was on show in the ODI World Cup in 2023, where he was the third-highest wicket-taker (21) behind Mohammed Shami (24) and Adam Zampa (23).

Maphaka is in his final year of school – he goes to the same one as Kagiso Rabada, St Stithians in Johannesburg. He was due to spend his summer holidays with Mumbai and then return home, but those plans have changed and he will instead spend March, April and May with a team that includes fast bowlers like Jasprit Bumrah and coaches like Lasith Malinga.

Maphaka was one of the most eye-catching players in the 2024 Under-19 World Cup, taking South Africa to the semi-finals with his haul of 21 wickets from six ODIs at an average of 9.71 and economy rate of 3.81. Nobody has taken more wickets in a single edition of the youth World Cup. The left-arm seamer’s team-mates say he bowls 140 kph and is known for his inswing, which puts him in the same mould as Madushanka.

Mumbai have six other specialist fast bowlers in their squad, although one of them, another potential starter, Gerald Coetzee, is nursing a groin injury. The new captain Hardik Pandya, having announced that he will be fit to bowl again, might well be needed to offer support to the Bumrah-led bowling attack.


Source link

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Tags
Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email 2 mins ago
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of reporter

reporter

Related Articles

India vs England - Ashwin - Three-wicket haul at Edgbaston in 2018 one of my finest spells

R Ashwin touched by Rohit’s ‘beautiful’ gesture in Rajkot – ‘I’d give my life for him on the field’

1 week ago
James Anderson - 'Nothing to celebrate' about reaching 700 wickets

James Anderson – ‘Nothing to celebrate’ about reaching 700 wickets

1 week ago
Ranji Trophy Final - Musheer Khan - 'I batted with motivation to impress Sachin'

Ranji Trophy Final – Musheer Khan – ‘I batted with motivation to impress Sachin’

1 week ago
IPL 2024 - List of unavailable players and replacements

IPL 2024 – List of unavailable players and replacements

1 week ago

Leave a Reply

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow