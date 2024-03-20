Lal Bahadur Shastri, Third Prime Minister Of India

His tenure witnessed the Second India–Pakistan War in 1965.

Lal Bahadur Shastri (1964-1966): Lal Bahadur Shastri, born on 2 October 1904, served as the third Prime Minister. Gulzarilal Nanda was the Interim Prime Minister of India till Lal Bahadur Shastri’s election to the post of the Prime Minister.

PM Shastri served as the second Prime Minister of India from 1964 to 1966. His tenure witnessed the Second India–Pakistan War in 1965 during which India’s Armed Forces crossed the International Border near Lahore and captured the key post at Haji Pir, in Kashmir, and brought Lahore under artillery and mortar fire.

He died on 11 January 1966.







