Sadhguru Brain Surgery: PM Modi Speaks To Isha Foundation Head, Wishes Him Speedy Recovery

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday dialled Isha Foundation head Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev who recently underwent brain surgery at Indrapuram’s Apollo Hospital.

Spoke to @SadhguruJV Ji and wished him good health and a speedy recovery. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 20, 2024

According to the statement, Sadhguru suffered multiple bleedings in the brain before being hospitalised due to a severe headache. As the situation worsened, he underwent emergency brain surgery to relieve the bleeding in the skull on March 17 at the Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals.

“Sadhguru was suffering from severe headache for the last four weeks….The headache got extremely severe by March 14, 2024 afternoon when he arrived in Delhi. Sadhguru underwent an urgent MRI at 4.30 pm the same day, which revealed a massive bleed in the brain. There was evidence of a chronic bleed that had been ongoing in the last 3-4 weeks as well as fresh bleeding that had developed in the previous 24-48 hours of the examination,” the statement said.

“March 17, 2024, Sadhguru’s neurological status rapidly worsened along with weakness of the left leg and marked worsening of headache with recurrent vomiting. …He underwent an emergency brain surgery within a few hours of admission to relieve the bleeding in the skull,” the statement added.







