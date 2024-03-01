Home

PM Modi Meets Bill Gates, Leaders Discuss Artificial Intelligence, Women-Led Development And More

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met philanthropist Bill Gates and discussed multiple things including AI and women-led development.

PM Modi meets Bill Gates

New Delhi: Bill Gates, philanthropist, co-founder of Microsoft and one of the richest men in the world is currently in India and has visited multiple cities including Bhubaneswar; Bill Gates even interacted with the internet sensation, Dolly Chaiwala for an interesting ‘Chai pe Charcha’. The global icon has also met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his India visit and the two leaders have had an important discussion on various issues including Artificial Intelligence (AI), women-led development, innovation in agriculture and health and climate among other things. PM Modi and Bill Gates have also shared their experience on their respective social media accounts..

PM Modi Meets Bill Gates, Discuss AI, Women-Led Development

As mentioned earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and philanthropist Bill Gates held a dialogue centred around harnessing the power of artificial intelligence (AI) for the greater good of the public. The leaders expressed their shared commitment to sectors that hold the potential to enhance the planet and uplift millions worldwide. The two also discussed DPI, women-led development. Microsoft co-founder Gates also emphasised the lessons learned from India and spreading them across the world.

‘Always Inspiring To Meet With PM Modi…’, Bill Gates Shares Special Message

After his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bill Gates shared a special message on the social media platform ‘X’ (formerly known as Twitter). In his words, “It is always inspiring to meet with @narendramodi, and there was a lot to discuss. We talked about AI for public good; DPI; women-led development; innovation in agriculture, health, and climate adaptation; and how we can take lessons from India to the world.”

PM Modi Calls Meeting With Bill Gates ‘Wonderful’

In response to Bill Gates’ post, PM Modi has also shared his mutual respect and happiness towards Bill Gatest and their discussion. In a post on the social media platform ‘X’ (formerly known as Twitter), PM Modi wrote, “A wonderful meeting indeed! Always a delight to discuss sectors which will make our planet better and empower millions of people across the globe.”

Bill Gates, during his India visit, also met S Jaishankar, the Minister of External Affairs and even exchanged books with each other. Bill Gates began his India visit with Bhubaneswar, Odisha where he landed on Tuesday.

(Inputs from ANI)








