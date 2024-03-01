NationalPolitics

PM Modi Chairs Late-night Meet To Pick Lok Sabha Poll Candidates, List To Be Out Soon

The BJP would likely announce its candidates on “weak seats” in Uttar Pradesh before the Election Commission releases dates for the Lok Sabha elections.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and party chief JP Nadda, convened at the Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting in the national capital to discuss the first list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The meeting, which commenced at 10:30 pm and lasted for over four hours at the party’s headquarters, focused on finalizing candidates for more than 155 seats across 17 states. The list is expected to be officially announced in the coming days.

During the meeting, BJP National President JP Nadda, along with Union Ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, deliberated on crucial Lok Sabha seats. The presence of key state leaders added significance to the discussions. Notable attendees included Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel, Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav, Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, and Goa CM Pramod Sawant.

According to sources, the BJP would likely announce its candidates on “weak seats” in Uttar Pradesh before the Election Commission releases dates for the Lok Sabha elections.






