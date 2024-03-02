PM Modi To Inaugurate First Under-river Tunnel of Kolkata Metro; Here

PM Modi is scheduled to inaugurate India’s first underwater metro, connecting Howrah to Kolkata via a tunnel.

New Delhi: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate India’s first under-river metro tunnel built in Kolkata on March 6. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has also said that though the work on the Kolkata Metro started in the 1970s, the progress made in the last 10 years of the Modi government was much more than the 40 years before that, as per an interview conducted by PTI-Videos.

“That’s the focus the prime minister puts on getting infrastructure in place and building a foundation for a country that will be a developed nation by 2047,” he said. The work on the Kolkata Metro progressed in several phases. In the current phase, the under-river tunnel has been built for the city’s east-west metro corridor.

Airtel To Offer Under-river Tunnel 5G Connectivity For Kolkata Metro Commuters

Telecom major Bharti Airtel said on Monday it will provide under-river tunnel 5G connectivity to metro commuters in Kolkata by deploying high-capacity nodes 35 metres below the Hooghly.

According to a company statement, this will make Airtel the first operator to deliver seamless connectivity through the 4.8-km stretch in Kolkata’s East-West Metro corridor connecting Howrah Maidan with the Esplanade. High-capacity nodes at each of these stations have been deployed for seamless connectivity, allowing commuters to use high-speed internet, voice calls, and data transmission.

“This initiative to provide under-river tunnel connectivity will certainly make a difference to commuters where they will get access to high-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos, and more, along with enjoying the scenic stretch below the Ganga,” CEO of Bharti Airtel West Bengal and Odisha, Ayan Sarkar, said.

India’s first underwater metro, connecting Howrah to Kolkata via a tunnel underneath the Hooghly River, is set to start operations in June 2024.

