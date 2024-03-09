Home

PM Modi Unveils Developmental Blueprint For Northeast In Arunachal Pradesh

Prime Minister Modi took part in the ‘Viksit Bharat Viksit North East’ initiative, where he dedicated the Sela Tunnel to the country. He launched initiatives in a number of industries, including electricity, oil and gas, train, roads, health, housing, education, and border infrastructure.

Itanagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday laid the foundation stone of a number of developmental projects in Itangar, Arunachal Pradesh, stating that the ignored region of Northeast is quickly becoming a powerful and booming commerce corridor along with East and South Asia. PM Modi outlined his plans for the growth of the Northeastern states, commonly referred to as the “Seven Sisters,” at an event that Chief Minister Pema Khandu also attended.

He stated, “We are working for the development and progress of the Northeast in line with our vision of ‘Ashta Lakshmi.’ In order to strengthen commercial and tourism connections with our allies in South and East Asia, the Northeast is quickly becoming a powerful gateway.”

Our government is committed to development of the Northeast. pic.twitter.com/Rpkbxuk3FS — PMO India (@PMOIndia) March 9, 2024

‘Viksit Bharat Viksit North East’ Initiative

“Today, I am privileged to be a part of this festival of the ‘Seven Sisters’ for a developed Northeast,” he said.

Prior to his speech, Prime Minister Modi took part in the ‘Viksit Bharat Viksit North East’ initiative, where he dedicated the Sela Tunnel to the country. He launched initiatives in a number of industries, including electricity, oil and gas, train, roads, health, housing, education, and border infrastructure.

The chief minister of Arunachal Pradesh expressed gratitude to PM Modi for setting in motion a number of development projects for the Northeast and stated, “On behalf of the people of Arunachal Pradesh, I wish to thank PM Modi for visiting us in Itanagar and inaugurating several development projects for the Northeast.”

As CM Khandu arrived in the state capital, he was observed giving PM Modi gifts on stage.

PM Modi’s Visit To Kaziranga National Park

PM Modi rode an elephant earlier in the day in Kaziranga National Park, which is recognised as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Constructed for approximately Rs 825 crore, the Sela Tunnel is regarded as a feat of engineering.

It will enable all-weather communication to Tawang via the Balipara-Chariduar-Tawang Road in Arunachal Pradesh, across the Sela pass. According to an official statement, it was built utilising the innovative Austrian Tunnelling Method and has the highest criteria for safety.

We are committed to making the Northeast the growth engine of India. Addressing the ‘Viksit Bharat Viksit Northeast’ programme in Itanagar.https://t.co/dhHibYEwJG — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 9, 2024

The project is strategically significant to the nation in addition to offering a quicker and more effective transportation route in the area.

Emphasis On Strategic Development Of Northeast

Highlighting the government’s commitment to bolstering infrastructure and connectivity in the region, PM Modi outlined various initiatives aimed at facilitating smoother trade flows. These include the development of transport networks, modernization of border infrastructure, and streamlining regulatory frameworks to promote trade facilitation.

PM Modi also stressed the importance of leveraging the Northeast’s rich cultural heritage and natural resources to fuel economic growth. He emphasized the need for sustainable development practices that harness the region’s potential while preserving its ecological balance.

The Prime Minister’s remarks come at a crucial juncture when regional dynamics are evolving, with countries increasingly looking towards the Northeast as a key partner for economic cooperation. PM Modi’s vision for the region as a vibrant trade corridor aligns with the government’s broader agenda of promoting ‘Act East’ policy and fostering closer ties with neighboring countries.

