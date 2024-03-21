Poll Dates, Key Constituencies, Candidates List

Lok Sabha Polls Karnataka: Karnataka is going to witness voting in two phases, which are on April 26 and May 7.
Karnataka Lok Sabha Election 2024: The people of Karnataka are gearing up for voting, which is scheduled to take place in two phases on April 26 and May 7. The Election Commission disclosed this significant information during a media briefing held last week on March 16. With the polling dates drawing nearer, political fervor is intensifying among political parties, and the voting process is expected to be intense.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the saffron party won 25 of the 28 seats in the region. Whereas, the union of Congress and JD(S) could win just one seat. This was a monumental win for the BJP which was a reverse in fortunes from the 2018 assembly elections.
Karnataka Lok Sabha Election 2024: Election Schedule
|Phases of Voting
|Name of Constituencies
|Phase 1- April 26
|Chamarajanagar, Bangalore Rural, Bangalore North, Bangalore Central, Bangalore South, Udupi Chikmagalur, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, Chitradurga, Tumkur, Mandya, Mysore, Chikkballapur, and Kolar.
|Phase 2- May 7
|Gulbarga, Raichur, Bidar, Koppal, Bellary, Haveri, Dharwad, Uttara Kannada, Davanagere, Shimoga, Chikkodi, Belgaum, Bagalkot, and Bijapur.
Karnataka Lok Sabha Election 2024:
Karnataka has a total of 28 Lok Sabha seats, which include five seats reserved for SC candidates and two for ST candidates. For both the top parties in the south, the BJP and Congress, the southern state holds significant importance.
|S. No.
|Lok Sabha constituencies
|Name of Congress candidates
|1
|Chikkodi
|2
|Belgaum
|3
|Bagalkot
|4
|Bijapur
|HR Algur (Raju)
|5
|Gulbarga
|6
|Raichur
|7
|Bidar
|8
|Koppal
|9
|Bellary
|10
|Haveri
|Anandaswamy Gaddadevara Math
|11
|Dharwad
|12
|Uttara Kannada
|13
|Davanagere
|14
|Shimoga
|Geetha Shivarajkumar
|15
|Udupi Chikmagalur
|16
|Hassan
|M. Shreyas Patel
|17
|Dakshina Kannada
|18
|Chitradurga
|19
|Tumkur
|SP Muddahanumegowda
|20
|Mandya
|Venkataramegowda
|21
|Mysore
|22
|Chamarajanagar
|23
|Bangalore Rural
|DK Suresh
|24
|Bangalore North
|25
|Bangalore Central
|26
|Bangalore South
|27
|Chikballapur
|28
|Kolar
Karnataka Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key Seats
Gulbarga
M Mallikarjun Kharge, the leader of the Congress party, faced his inaugural electoral setback in 2019, which occurred at the hands of Umesh Jadhav of the BJP. Notably, the Gulbarga seat is a SC-designated constituency.
Hassan
The seat stands as a power base for H D Deve Gowda, who is not only a leading figure in the JD(S) political party but also a one-time Prime Minister. His succeeding generation, Prajwal Revanna, presently serves as a Member of Parliament.
Mandya
The region of Mandya is heavily linked to the Vokkaliga community, and it’s famous for the ongoing rivalry between the Congress party and JD(s). At the same time, the BJP hasn’t been sitting idle and is making consistent efforts to build its foothold in the territory.
