Polling Date, Constituencies, Candidates List – All You Need to Know

Himachal Pradesh Lok Sabha Election 2024: The Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, along with newly-appointed Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Dr Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, made the announcement regarding the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections on Saturday. The voting for the elections is scheduled to commence on April 19, with the counting set to take place on June 4. Himachal Pradesh, with its limited number of Lok Sabha seats, is gearing up for the elections on June 1. The state will witness a single-phase election across its four constituencies – Kangra, Mandi, Hamirpur, and Shimla.

The political landscape in Himachal Pradesh has been intriguing, especially with the Congress party failing to secure a Rajya Sabha berth for its candidate despite being in power. This has set the stage for a fierce battle between the Congress and its rival, the BJP, in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

List of Constituencies

Kangra Mandi Hamirpur Shimla (SC)

2019 Lok Sabha Election

Looking back at the 2019 elections in Himachal Pradesh, it was a clean sweep for the BJP, as they secured victories in all four seats with an impressive vote share of nearly 70%. The Congress, on the other hand, struggled to make an impact, managing to secure only 13% of the total votes cast.

In Kangra, BJP’s Kishan Kapoor emerged victorious over Congress’s Pawan Kajal. Mandi saw BJP’s Ramswroop Sharma defeating Ashray Sharma of the Congress. The Shimla constituency witnessed Suresh Kumar Kashyap of the BJP clinching victory against Congress’s Dhani Ram. Lastly, in Hamirpur, Union Minister Anurag Thakur secured a win over Congress’s Ram Lal Thakur.

As the 2024 Lok Sabha elections approach, all eyes are on Himachal Pradesh to see if the political landscape undergoes any significant changes or if history repeats itself with another dominant performance by the BJP.

Himachal Pradesh Lok Sabha Election 2024: Candidates List

No Constituency I.N.D.I.A NDA 1 Kangra 2 Mandi 3 Hamirpur Anurag Thakur 4 Shimla (SC) Suresh Kumar Kashyap

Himachal Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Phase

Polling in Himachal Pradesh will be conducted again in a single phase on June 1 and result is expected on June 4th. Due to its limited number of Lok Sabha seats, it is relatively easier for the Election Commission to conduct elections in this hilly state.







