Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Priyanka Gandhi Hints At Possible EVM Tampering, Predicts Less Than 200 Seats For BJP

Some time after Rahul Gandhi predicted that BJP would only win 150 seats in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, his sister Priyanka Gandhi has also made a prediction for the current ruling party; she has also added an ‘if’ about EVM tampering…

Priyanka Gandhi

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha Elections 2024 are set to begin in less than two days as the first phase of voting will take place on April 19, 2024. The different political parties are busy promoting and campaigning for their candidates and have also been taking a dig at their respective opposition. Earlier today, in a joint press conference with Samajwadi Party (SP) Chief Akhilesh Singh Yadav, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi predicted that in these polls, BJP will only be able to win 150 seats. Now, in a separate event, Congress leader and Rahul Gandhi’s sister Priyanka Gandhi has also made a prediction regarding BJP and according to her, ‘if there is no EVM Tampering, BJP will not go beyond 180 seats’. Here’s what Priyanka Gandhi said while interacting with news agency ANI…

Priyanka Gandhi Hints At Possible EVM Tampering By BJP In LS Polls

As mentioned earlier, ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Indian National Congress’ General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi campaigned in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur and said that if the country conducts fair elections without any tampering of EVMs, then the Bhartiya Janata Party will not secure more than 180 seats.

‘They Will Win Less Than 180 Seats’, Predicts Priyanka Gandhi

Speaking to ANI, the Congress leader questioned the basis of BJP’s claim of securing more than 400 seats. She said, “On what basis are they saying that they will get 400, are they astrologers? Either they have done something from before and they know that they will secure more than 400 seats. Otherwise, how can they say that they will get 400 seats?… If today in this country, the elections are conducted in such a way in which there… is no tampering of EVMs, then I can say with full confidence that they will not gain more than 180 seats, in fact, they will win less than 180 seats.

Congress Leader Slams PM Modi, BJP Leaders

Attacking PM Narendra Modi and BJP leaders, Priyanka alleged that the BJP is not talking about unemployment, and inflation. “They are not talking about the issues of unemployment and inflation. They are not talking about the real issues faced by farmers and the women. All the conversations are happening only to divert the people’s mind.” Claiming that people want change, the Congress leader said that people have not seen any development in their lives for the past 10 years and PM Modi has got disconnected with the people.

“People want change. They don’t want this type of politics… In the past 10 years, there has not been any development in the life of any common man, or woman… They are not getting jobs, inflation is not coming down… It’s the time of festivals. Today is Ram Navami. People don’t have money to buy anything…He doesn’t talk about unemployment and inflation. I feel the people around him are not telling him about this… He is disconnected from people,” she said.

Priyanka Gandhi also said that she views the election from the people’s point of view and stressed that the elections should be conducted based on the issues of the people. “I am saying this everywhere to the people, that this election should be the election of the people. It should be conducted on the issues of the people.”

The Lok Sabha Elections 2024 are going to be the longest elections held in India and will be conducted in a total of seven phases. The first phase will start on April 19, 2024 and the last phase will take place on June 1, 2024. The counting of votes, i.e. declaration of results will happen on June 4, 2024. While the current ruling party BJP is confident of a third consecutive term and are raising slogans of ‘Ab ki baar, 400 paar’, Congress believes that these elections are crucial as they will decide the fate of India as a democracy.

