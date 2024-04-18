Home

News

Puducherry Lok Sabha Election 2024: Voting Phase, Political Parties, Key Candidates – All You Need To Know

The Phase 1 of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will take place on April 19, 2024 and among the states going for voting is Puducherry. Let us take a look at the voting phase, political parties and key candidates of Puducherry Constituency for the Puducherry Lok Sabha Election 2024…

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Puducherry Constituency

New Delhi: India is gearing up for its biggest political event which takes place every five years, one where the people of India exercise their vote to elect the government for the next five years. The Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be organised in a total of seven phases and the first phase will take place on April 19, 2024. The last phase will happen on June 1, 2024 and the counting of votes, i.e. final decision will be announced on June 4, 2024. On phase 1 of the upcoming polls, voting will be conducted for constituencies of various states and that list also includes Puducherry. Ahead of the Puducherry Lok Sabha Election 2024 where voting for its single seat will be conducted on April 19, take a look at the voting phase details, political parties and key candidates of the Puducherry Constituency of Puducherry…

Puducherry Constituency

Pondicherry, which became Puducherry in 2006, was recognised as a parliamentary constituency after the 14th Amendment to the Constitution of India. A popular tourist destination, this Indian Union Territory lies in the southern part of the Indian peninsula and its tourist spots include the Sri Aurobindo Aashram and Auroville among others. Puducherry has a single Lok Sabha constituency with the same name.

Puducherry Constituency: Political Parties

The major political parties that will be contesting in the Puducherry Constituency during the Puducherry Lok Sabha Elections 2024, are the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Socialist Unity Centre of India-Communist (SUCI(C)) and the United Republican Party of India.

Puducherry Constituency: Key Candidates

Speaking of the key candidates for the Puducherry Constituency from the different political parties, it is G Thamizhvendhan from AIADMK, R Meneka from NTK, D Alangaravelu from BSP, P Sankaran from SUCI(C) and K Prabhu Devan from Uniteed Republican Party of India. In the last elections, i.e. the Lok Sabha Elections 2019, V Vaithilingam from INC won with 444,981 votes and K Narayanasamy from AINRC came second with 247,956 votes; the voter turnout in the 2019 elections for Puducherry constituency was 7,90,895. R Radhakrishnan from AINRC was the winner of the Lok Sabha Elections 2014 with 255,826 votes and V Narayanasamy from INC came second with 194,972 votes. The voter turnout then was 740,017.







