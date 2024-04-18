Home

Andaman And Nicobar Islands Lok Sabha Election 2024: Voting Phase, Political Parties, Key Candidates – All You Need To Know

The Phase 1 of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will take place on April 19, 2024 and among the states going for voting is Andaman And Nicobar Islands. Let us take a look at the voting phase, political parties and key candidates of Andaman And Nicobar Islands Constituency for the Andaman And Nicobar Islands Lok Sabha Election 2024…

Andaman and Nicobar Islands Constituency

New Delhi: India is gearing up for its biggest political event which takes place every five years, one where the people of India exercise their vote to elect the government for the next five years. The Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be organised in a total of seven phases and the first phase will take place on April 19, 2024. The last phase will happen on June 1, 2024 and the counting of votes, i.e. final decision will be announced on June 4, 2024. On phase 1 of the upcoming polls, voting will be conducted for constituencies of various states and that list also includes Andaman And Nicobar Islands. Ahead of the Andaman And Nicobar Islands Lok Sabha Election 2024 where voting for its single seat will be conducted on April 19, take a look at the voting phase details, political parties and key candidates of the Andaman And Nicobar Islands Constituency of Andaman And Nicobar Islands…

Andaman And Nicobar Islands is a Union Territory and is a beautiful set of islands at the confluence of Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal. With a total of 572 islands, the Indian UT has two primary island groups – Andaman and Nicobar; the capital of the Union Territory is Port Blair. One of the major contributors to the UT’s economy is tourism and the famous spots include the Cellular Jail, Forest Museum, Fisheries Aquarium and the Elephant Beach among others. The Andaman And Nicobar Islands has a single Lok Sabha constituency with the same name.

Andaman And Nicobar Islands Constituency: Political Parties

The major political parties that will be contesting in the Andaman And Nicobar Islands Constituency during the Andaman And Nicobar Islands Lok Sabha Elections 2024, are the Indian National Congress (INC), the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI(M)), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Socialist Unity Centre of India- Communist (SUCI(C)).

Andaman And Nicobar Islands Constituency: Key Candidates

Speaking of the key candidates for the Andaman And Nicobar Islands Constituency from the different political parties, it is KJB Selvaraj from AIADMK, Kuldeep Rai Sharma from INC, Bishnu Pada Ray from BJP, D Ayyappan from CPI(M), Salamat Mondal from SUCI(C) and VK Abdul Aziz is contesting as an independent candidate. In the last elections, i.e. the Lok Sabha Elections 2019, Kuldeep Rai Sharma from INC won with 95,308 votes and Vishal Jolly from BJP came second with 93,901 votes; the voter turnout in the 2019 elections for Andaman And Nicobar Islands constituency was 207,296. BJP’s Bishnu Pada Ray was the winner of the Lok Sabha Elections 2014 with 90,969 votes and Kuldeep Rai Sharma from INC came second with 83,157 votes. The voter turnout then was 1,90,328.







