Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023 Today: Polling On 199 Vidhan Sabha Seats To Begin at 7 AM Amid Tight Security, 1,862 Candidates In Fray

Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: The polling in one of the biggest states of India will be held in a single phase on November 25, with the results likely to be declared on December 3. The Election Commission of India (ECI) has set up over 36,000 polling booths across the state.

