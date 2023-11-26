National

Rajasthan Elections Highlights: Stone Pelting Erupts In Fatehpur, Heavy Police Force Deployed

Rajasthan Assembly Election Updates: Voting for 199 assembly constituencies is underway. Ashok Gehlot, Vasundhara Raje Cast Votes and Over 5.26 crore voters are casting their votes for the Assembly seats, deciding the fate of 1,875 Rajasthan candidates list today.

