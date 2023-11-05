National

Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: ‘Not Going Anywhere’, Says Vasundhara Raje As She Files Nomination

Photo of admin admin Send an email 18 seconds ago
0 0 Less than a minute

Gung-ho about her party’s chances of returning to the hustings in Rajasthan, the former CM told news agency ANI, This is the power of my family (people of Jhalawar). It is their affection and blessings that brought me here again. – Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: ‘Not Going Anywhere’, Says Vasundhara Raje As She Files Nomination

Source

Photo of admin admin Send an email 18 seconds ago
0 0 Less than a minute
Photo of admin

admin

Related Articles

Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today 04-11-23

11 hours ago

Nepal Earthquake: India Ready To Extend All Possible Assistance, Says PM Modi

12 hours ago

Kerala High Court Bans Odd-Hour Firecrackers Bursting at Religious Places

13 hours ago

‘Satta Mein Reh Kar Satta’: Smriti Irani Accuses Bhupesh Baghel Of Using Mahadev App Money For Chhattisgarh Polls

14 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Back to top button