Gung-ho about her party’s chances of returning to the hustings in Rajasthan, the former CM told news agency ANI, This is the power of my family (people of Jhalawar). It is their affection and blessings that brought me here again. – Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: ‘Not Going Anywhere’, Says Vasundhara Raje As She Files Nomination
Source
Gung-ho about her party’s chances of returning to the hustings in Rajasthan, the former CM told news agency ANI, This is the power of my family (people of Jhalawar). It is their affection and blessings that brought me here again. – Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: ‘Not Going Anywhere’, Says Vasundhara Raje As She Files Nomination