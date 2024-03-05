School of Law, Mahindra University’s First International Moot Court Competition Concludes Successfully

The School of Law at Mahindra University successfully concluded its first International Moot Court Competition, showcasing legal excellence from 24 esteemed law colleges across India and the globe. The three-day event, inaugurated by Hon’ble Justice R. Subhash Reddy, Former Supreme Court Judge, and Mr. Narsimha Reddy Anantha, Chairman of Telangana Bar Council, provided a platform for future legal minds to engage in courtroom sessions aimed at fostering professional excellence and competitive spirit among the next generation of lawyers.

Mahindra Universitys First International Moot Court participants with eminent dignitaries

Ram Manohar Lohiya National Law University, Lucknow clinched the first prize, including a trophy, Prize Money of 1,00,000 INR, and a 1-Year SCC Online Subscription, followed by Dharmashastra National Law University, Jabalpur, as the first runners-up.

The event witnessed the esteemed presence of Chief Guest Justice A. Muhammed Mustaque, Hon’ble Judge of the Kerala High Court, Guests of Honour Justice Vijaysen Reddy and Justice P. Madhavi Devi of Telangana High Court, along with Professor G. V. Reddy, Dr. P. S. Rao, and other dignitaries.

Dr. Yajulu Medury, Vice Chancellor of Mahindra University, commented, “This competition not only reflects the global reach of Mahindra University but also highlights our emphasis on addressing contemporary legal challenges. The intersection of Technology and International Law is a crucial arena, and our students have demonstrated commendable skills in navigating its complexities.”

Dr. Balakista Reddy, Dean of the School of Law, Mahindra University, expressed, “The Inaugural MU International Moot Court Competition has exceeded our expectations, bringing together exceptional talent and fostering rich academic discourse. It reflects our commitment to cultivating the next generation of legal scholars equipped to navigate the evolving landscape of law, especially in the realms of Technology and International Law.”

The moot proposition delved into complex legal issues surrounding AI weapons targeting and state actions in conflict situations. Participants demonstrated their expertise by referencing international conventions and legal instruments such as the ICJ Statute, RSIWA, and UDHR, backed by precedents like the Bosnian Genocide case & Nicaragua v. USA.