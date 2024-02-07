Socomec India Unveils Strategic Expansion Plans to Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, Reinforces Commitment to Make In India

Socomec India, a leading global specialist in Low Voltage (LV) power management, has unveiled its ambitious expansion plan today. The Chennai-headquartered French powerhouse is set to venture into the markets of Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, effective immediately. Termed as Greater India, this strategic move consolidates the three countries into a unified business entity, marking a significant milestone for Socomec India and opening up new opportunities for business growth.

Socomec – Expansion to Sri Lanka and Bangladesh

Speaking on the expansion, Mr. Meenu Singhal, Managing Director of Socomec India, stated, “Our commitment to meeting the evolving energy needs with innovative power solutions in the Asian market remains unwavering. Engineered in Europe and proudly manufactured in India, our products are poised to make a substantial impact in the markets of Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. This reaffirms our commitment to support the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative and energize the country, while also solidifying our dedication to the ‘Make in India’ initiative with India serving as a pivotal hub for Socomec’s strategic growth in the Asia Pacific region. Our adherence to global quality standards positions us to navigate this journey with ease. We look forward to building lasting partnerships and empowering businesses with sustainable and efficient power solutions, further strengthening Socomecs position as a trusted leader in the industry.”

With a recent €5 million investment by Socomec Group in the Indian market to enhance manufacturing capacity, the goal is not only to meet local demands but also to Sri Lanka and Bangladesh markets through exports. Socomec India is energizing the country through its innovative power solutions, including Uninterrupted Power Supply, Power switching, and monitoring solutions. Leveraging cutting-edge Technology, these products are tailored for Data Centers, Manufacturing and Process Industries, Healthcare, Infrastructure, Commercial Buildings, and Renewable Energy. With a focus on local presence, these product categories will now be available in the Sri Lanka and Bangladesh markets. With this expansion, Socomec India aims to double its revenue in these regions within the next 3 years.

To fortify this ambitious growth plan, Socomec proudly announces the appointment of Mr. Suhard Amit as the General Manager, tasked with steering the companys initiatives in the emerging markets of Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. Mr. Amit, with a distinguished career spanning over 25 years in diversified market segments, brings a wealth of expertise to the role, positioning him as a key driver of Socomecs strategic endeavors in these dynamic markets.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

As Socomec India embarks on this exciting journey of expansion, the company remains dedicated to delivering excellence and innovation in power management. The commitment to sustainable solutions and superior quality will not only benefit businesses in Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, but also contribute to the overall development of these regions. This move contributes to the broader South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) initiative, promoting economic cooperation and regional integration. The Greater India vision positions Socomec as a catalyst for cross-border trade and cooperation within the SAARC nations.