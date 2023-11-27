Five agencies—ONGC, SJVNL, RVNL, NHIDCL, and THDCL—have been assigned specific responsibilities, working collaboratively with occasional task adjustments for operational efficiency. – Uttarakhand Tunnel Rescue Operation: Updated With Major Detailed Site Inputs By GOI
Source
Five agencies—ONGC, SJVNL, RVNL, NHIDCL, and THDCL—have been assigned specific responsibilities, working collaboratively with occasional task adjustments for operational efficiency. – Uttarakhand Tunnel Rescue Operation: Updated With Major Detailed Site Inputs By GOI