8th Edition of JBG Kolkata World 10k (JBG KW10K) sees over 4000 participants In a Spectacular Event

The streets of Kolkata were alive with energy on Sunday, 26th November 2023, as over 4000 enthusiastic participants laced up their running shoes for the 8th edition of the JBG Kolkata World 10K (JBG KW10K). The event, proudly sponsored by Jai Balaji Group and organized by Sportiz, showcased the spirit of athleticism and community.

The race kicked off with great fervor as Milind Soman, the face of the event and iconic supermodel, along with Shri Debashis Sen, Managing Director of WBHIDCO, flagged off the race, setting the stage for a memorable day of running and camaraderie.

Jai Balaji Group, the title sponsor, has been an integral part of the JBG KW10K journey, supporting and encouraging a healthy and active lifestyle. Mr. Gaurav Jajodia, Director of Jai Balaji Group, expressed his excitement about the event, stating, “Jai Balaji Group is proud to be associated with the 8th edition of JBG Kolkata World 10K. This event reflects our commitment to promoting fitness and well-being in the community. We are thrilled to witness the overwhelming response from participants and look forward to continuing our support for such initiatives.”

Sportiz, the organizing partner, played a crucial role in orchestrating a seamless and successful event. Mr. Nishant Maheshwari, Founder & CEO of Sportiz, shared his thoughts on the event’s success, saying, “The 8th edition of JBG KW10K has been a fantastic celebration of running and fitness. We are grateful for the incredible turnout and the support of our participants. This event is not just a race; it’s a testament to the resilience and spirit of the running community in Kolkata and beyond.”

The JBG Kolkata World 10K has become a marquee event in the city, attracting runners of all ages and skill levels. The picturesque route through the heart of Kolkata showcased the city’s vibrant culture, making the run a unique and memorable experience for participants.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

As the sun set on another successful edition of the JBG KW10K, participants, organizers, and sponsors alike celebrated the spirit of fitness, community, and accomplishment.

For more information about the JBG Kolkata World 10K and to follow the event, please visit – www.jbgkolkataworld10k.sportiz.in.