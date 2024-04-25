Anupam Halder wins ‘Eminent Photo Artist Award’ at “Bongo Purush Samman”

By: Mahiyan Chakrabarti:- Anupam Halder cracked his West Bengal Civil Service on 2000 and is a responsible WBCS officer working as Executive Revenue Officer, with lot of dignity and popularity.

Anupam Halder

A thorough professional man of his stature, has always nurtured the other ‘P’ of his life which is passion.

He is also a Fine Art Photographer creating magic behind the lenses for the last 10 years with utmost repute.

His photographs have been published in the mainstream newspapers and magazines bringing him a lot of acclaim.

Charukala Parishad, Govt. of West Bengal accepted his photographs and he has exhibited his creations at Arts Aere Fine Art Gallery, had a solo exibition at Academy of Fine Arts Gallery, Birla Academy of Art Gallery and various other galleries across the nation.

His participation in the 19th World Photography Day, 2023, at National Academyn of Photography (NAP) added another jewel in his crown.

His further participation in the 63rd National Exhibition of Art Lalit Kala Academy, New Delhi, Manikarnika Art Gallery and The Mom Art Society’s 132nd All India Art Exhibition, 55th Annual Exhibition, 2022, of the Birla Academy of Art and Culture, Calcutta Journalists Club 2023, has brought him immense acclaim and fame.

Adding a cherry on top of the cake, Anupam Halder wins this year’s prestigious ‘Bongo Purush Samman 2024’ in the category of ‘Eminent Photo Artist,’ and he will be awarded at ICCR on 28th of April at a gala gathering with many other eminent personalities.

Anupam’s persuasion and perfect balance between his profession and his passion is certainly going to motivate many such talents, who want to showcase themselves with their other area of activities, apart from their professional commitment.