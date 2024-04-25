Indian Railways: Vande Bharat Train Passengers To Get 500 ML Of Rail Neer Water Bottle To Prevent Wastage

Vande Bharat: Indian Railways is one of the largest rail networks in the world and a major and trustworthy mode of transport for Indian citizens. The Railways not only provides affordable transportation to passengers but also takes care of natural resources. In a recent development, Indian Railways has taken a major step towards passenger convenience and sustainability. In its new policy, IR has announced that each of its passengers will receive a 500 ml Rail Neer Packaged Drinking Water (PDW) bottle as a standard provision. Moreover, the Railways will also provide additional bottles on demand without imposing extra charges.

Currently, one-litre of Rail Neer water bottles are distributed to Vande Bharat Express passengers like Rajdhani Express. Since these trains do not travel long distances like Rajdhani, the Railways will now provide half-litre bottles in them.

Not only Vande Bharat but a similar initiative was taken in the Shatabdi trains. In Shatabdi trains 500 ml Rail Neer bottles are provided to passengers instead of one-litre bottles. This initiative is taken to reduce the wastage of water. The limited water is provided to passengers with a maximum run time of around 8.5 hours.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the very first Vande Bharat Express train on February 15, 2019. This train, dressed in a neat white paint job with blue stripes, shuttles between New Delhi and Varanasi to this day.

The highlight of the Vande Bharat Express includes its advanced safety features, specifically the use of armour technology that greatly reduces the chances of train collisions. Stepping into the executive coach, passengers are met with the comfort of plush, reclining seats that can swivel a full 180 degrees. Added features include a GPS-based passenger information system complete with audio-visual capabilities, Wi-Fi connectivity on the go and seats designed for absolute comfort.