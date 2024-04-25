AIS Announces Winners of AIS Design Olympiad 5.0

Asahi India Glass Ltd (AIS) is proud to announce the winners of 5th edition of ‘AIS Design Olympiad‘. This year AIS Design Olympiad saw a significant increase in participation from architectural colleges across India that culminated in a grand finale with the top 8 finalists making their presentations to an esteemed jury panel on 6th April 2024 at Taj, Santacruz in Mumbai, Maharashtra. The brainchild of Asahi India Glass Ltd (AIS), India’s leading integrated glass solutions company and a dominant player in automotive and value-added architectural glass segment, AIS Design Olympiad is its effort to bring academia and industry closer and bridge the gap between learning and real-life experiences. AIS Design Olympiad has been established as a leading example of industry- academia collaboration in a relatively short time frame.

AIS Design Olympiad 5.0 invited participants to explore and experiment with new materials, construction techniques, and technologies that can push the boundaries of traditional architecture and design. Participants were encouraged to think about how their designs could respond to emerging challenges such as climate change, rapid urbanisation, and resource depletion, and how they could create solutions that are sustainable, efficient, and adaptable to changing needs.

The AIS Design Olympiad (ADO) adhered to a stringent process where each student submission underwent scrutiny by distinguished architects serving on the regional and national jury panels across India. Regional evaluations happened in the North, South, West, Central, and East Zones, with each region being assessed by a panel of renowned architects.

The Final of the AIS Design Olympiad was judged by a distinguished National Jury panel including architects such as Ar. Vivek Bhole from Vivek Bhole Architects, Mumbai; Ar. Karl Wadia from Hafeez Contractor, Mumbai; Ar. Paul Moses from RSP, Bangalore; and Ar. Avinash Nawathe from ANA Associates, Pune. The winners announced at the grand finale were Rachna Sansad Academy of Architecture, Mumbai as the Winners, Deenbandhu Chotu Ram University of Science & Technology, Murthal, Sonipat, Haryana as the 1st Runner up, and SMEF Brick School of Architecture, Pune as the 2nd Runner up. These winners, both at the national and regional levels, were rewarded with cash prizes, certificates, and trophies from Asahi India Glass Ltd, with the added opportunity for students to intern with renowned architectural firms represented by the competitions jury members.

Speaking about AIS Design Olympiad 5.0, Mr. Vikram Khanna, COO, Consumer Glass & Architectural Institutional Business, CMO – Asahi India Glass Ltd. said, “We are thrilled to announce the winners of AIS Design Olympiad, showcasing the immense talent and creativity of budding architects. Our overarching philosophy for AIS Design Olympiad 5.0 was ‘Innovation. Futuristic Design. Sustainable Architecture.’ and we are proud of what the students achieved this year through their designs. Our heartfelt gratitude to the esteemed jury panel members for their diligent assessment. Going through all the designs from across the country to find the best ones was tough and were thankful to our judges from the regional and final rounds who worked hard to pick out the best designs. Our Congratulations to all participants for their exceptional contributions. We look forward to an even more inspiring ADO 6.0 next year.”

Architect Vivek Bhole National jury ADO added, “I have seen ADO grow from strength to strength in the last 5 years, I congratulate AIS on the successful completion of the 5th edition of AIS Design Olympiad. We are focused on engaging students with challenging concepts and making them future ready. As I already mentioned, I would encourage all the architectural students to upskill themselves for the competitive world out there. Once again, my heartiest congratulations to all the students and the AIS team for this wonderful event.”

Mr. Shailesh Ranjan- Business Head – Institutional Sales said, “The ADO 5.0 was a successful event; I am sure everyone is going back with one or more thoughts about sustainability and the future of architecture. We saw great designs from all the students and our heartfelt thanks to all the jury members in mentoring the teams for their presentations at the regional rounds to choosing the best designs as winners.”

