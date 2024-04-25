Home

Lok Sabha Elections Phase 2 Voting: Will Schools, Colleges, Banks, Govt Offices Remain Shut Tomorrow?

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Over 89 constituencies in 13 states are all set to go to polls in the second phase of Lok Sabha Elections on April 26. For the smooth conduct of the elections, schools, collages, banks and government office in some of the states will remain shut on Friday.

Schools, Colleges Shut in Noida

The Gautam Buddh Nagar district administration issued an order and said schools and colleges will remain shut on Friday, April 26, due to the Lok Sabha elections. However, these institutes will reopen on Saturday.

Factories, Industries To Remain Shut In Noida

The Gautam Buddh Nagar district administration in the order directed factories and industries to announce a paid holiday to its workers on Friday, April 26, so that they can exercise their fundamental right of voting.

Giving details to PTI, District Magistrate Manish Kumar Verma said all education institutions will remain shut on Friday but will open on Saturday. He further added that the decision to order paid holiday was taken because many workers complained they couldn’t vote because of their work.

“Factories and industries have also been directed to give paid holiday to workers on Friday so that they may go to cast their votes. There has been feedback that some workers are not able to go to vote because they would be stuck at work, hence this decision has been taken,” Manish Kumar Verma said.

Noida Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Gautam Buddh Nagar, comprising the twin cities of Noida and Greater Noida, goes to polls on April 26 with 26.75 lakh registered voters.

The first phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha Election began on April 19, and the results are scheduled to be released on June 4, 2024. The next election cycles are scheduled for May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1, 2024. In accordance with the polling day in each state and city, the RBI may declare bank holidays.

Banks to Remain Shut on April 26

Because of the second phase of the Lok Sabha Elections, banks in a few cities will be closed on Friday, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar for 2024.

The cities where banks will remain closed include Bangalore, Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram and Jammu according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday schedule for 2024.

Govt Offices To Remain Shut In This State

As per the High Court Notification of Karnataka, the state government notified that the General Elections – Lok Sabha – 2024, are scheduled to be held on Friday, the 26th April 2024 and Tuesday, the 07th May 2024 and declared General Holiday to the respective electoral Constituencies for the convenience of voters of all the State Government Offices, Schools and Colleges. Some other states have already declared paid or a public holiday for residents on voting day.







