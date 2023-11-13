National

Vande Bharat Special Train Connecting New Delhi And Patna Junction For Diwali And Chhath Puja Commences

The Vande Bharat Express, India’s first semi-high-speed train, has started its operations between New Delhi and Patna on November 11, 2023. The train will cover a distance of 1000 km in just 11 hours and 35 minutes, making it the second fastest train on the route after the New Delhi-Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express and the New Delhi-Howrah Duronto Express. – Vande Bharat Special Train Connecting New Delhi And Patna Junction For Diwali And Chhath Puja Commences

