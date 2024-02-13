Vector Consulting Group, a Leading Management Consulting Firm in India, is Expanding its Consulting Team

Vector Consulting Group, a leading home-grown management consulting company in India, has recently recruited 35 management graduates from the top B-schools in the country. The company concluded its campus recruitment by hiring from the following campuses: IIM-A, IIM-B, IIM-C, IIM-I, XLRI, and ISB. Vector Consulting Group will recruit 50+ MBAs to strengthen their consulting team in the coming days.

This recruitment comes on the back of a strong pipeline of projects that the company already has, with expectations that this pipeline will get stronger. Vector’s unique engagement model with a strong focus on implementation and success-linked fee structure has been instrumental in its growth story.

Speaking on this, Sayan Chakrabarty, CHRO, Vector Consulting Group, said, “As management consultants, being a part of the ‘knowledge/talent-based‘ economy, human capital is our biggest asset. In 2024, we are very bullish on our business pipeline, and to build capacity for this pipeline, we plan to add 50-100 more personnel to our team.”

On the hiring process, Sayan further added, “Our preferred mode of hiring is graduates from the premier B-schools of the country . However, to stagger our onboardings, we will complement our campus efforts with similar offers laterally. With this combined approach of campus and lateral hiring, we are confident of building a strong team in the coming year to cater to our robust business pipeline.”

At this time, where most large international consulting companies are conservative with their team expansion, Vector is very bullish on its business growth potential. Vector’s annualized attrition for 2023-24 is 5%, which, per industry benchmarks, is very low. As an organization, Vector has never downsized in its 18-year history; the focus has always been on hiring right and providing a stress-free environment that promotes continuous learning without the pressure of individual targets.

About Vector Consulting Group

Founded in 2006, Vector is one of Indias fastest-growing management consulting companies. Vector has gone on to disrupt the consultancy space with its implementation-focused approach and its unique risk-sharing model of consulting-a first in the Indian consultancy space.

With its team of 200+ consultants, they have implemented 300+ assignments for clients across India, the Middle East and Southeast Asia. Across these 300+ projects, we have achieved significant results. Some of our past clients are Tata Motors Ltd., Ashok Leyland, International Tractors Ltd. (Sonalika Tractors), Eicher Motors (Royal Enfield), Godrej Group, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Ajanta Pharma, Lupin Labs, Intas Pharmaceuticals, Trent Ltd., Raymond Ltd., Arvind Fashion, Blackberrys, Trident Pharma and more. They have a strategic tie-up with TIS Inc., a $4.00 Bn Japanese company and last year, they opened offices in Indonesia and the US.